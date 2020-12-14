Global I/O Link Gateway Market: Introduction

I/O link gateway facilitates cross-communication between various components on an I/O electrical circuit, such as I/O hubs, I/O links, smart sensors and actuators. I/O link gateway is a standardized I/O technology that accommodates communication on a global scale. I/O link gateway is a powerful point-to-point (P2P) communication standard and is based on long distance establishments of actuator connections and standard 3-wire sensors. I/O link gateway is a result of continuous R&D in existing as well as futuristic telecommunication technology arenas. Smart sensors and actuators are made to actively participate in an end-to-end I/O link gateway integrated automation network. Thus, I/O link gateway integrates smart sensors and actuators by connecting I/O link-enabled devices with an I/O link master module. Users can directly deliver information from sensors and actuators to a control system using I/O link gateway.

The significance of I/O link gateway is to enhance field-level device communication technologies via a standardized network interface. The information is usually transmitted from a master I/O device in an I/O link gateway to a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) or an industrial computer via a high-end field bus telecommunication protocol. Integrating PLC or other easy-to-use software-based configuration tools enables engineers to store, view and modify parameter data and configuration of an I/O link gateway.

Global I/O Link Gateway Market: Dynamics

Simplification of telecommunication standards, reduction in down time and efficiency enhancements are the major factors that are expected to motivate enterprises and industries to procure the I/O link gateway technology during the forecast period. I/O link gateway devices feature an I/O Device Description (IODD). The IODD file contains manufacturer, functionality and article number related data. This information facilitates easy handling and maintenance of the integrated I/O link-enabled devices, which is another factor driving the growth of the global I/O link gateway market. Advanced features showcased by the I/O link gateway technology, such as device verification, sensor diagnostics, acyclic read/write parameter access, application-specific tags, and parameter storage, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the I/O link gateway market on a global scale.

However, industries and enterprises incur heavy expenses while procuring analog systems. Such analog systems demand regular maintenance and upgrades. The high installation and maintenance expenditures are estimated to restrict the growth of the global I/O link gateway market during the forecast period. Complicated device integration is another factor challenging the growth of the global I/O link gateway market.

Global I/O Link Gateway Market: Segmentation

By use, the global I/O link gateway market can be segmented into the following,

Handling Assembly Automation

Intralogistics

Machine Tools

Packaging

By application, the global I/O link gateway market can be segmented into the following,

Automotive

Medical

Semiconductor and Electronics

Other Applications

Global I/O Link Gateway Market: Regional Outlook

Accelerated growth in the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific economies, such as India, Japan, South Korea and China, is estimated to propel the growth of the I/O link gateway market in the region. China, being a manufacturing hub for semiconductor and automation component manufacturers, is expected to hold the largest market share of the Asia Pacific I/O link gateway market by the end of the forecast period. Rapid growth in the industrial automation sector in North America is anticipated to create new opportunities in the I/O link gateway market during the forecast period. Significant adoption rate registered by the I/O link gateway market in Western Europe is anticipated to enable the regional market to hold a strong market share throughout the forecast period.

Global I/O Link Gateway Market: Key Players

Few of the key participants operating in the global I/O link gateway market include, Banner Engineering; Balluff GmbH; ifm electronic FZC; Datalogic S.p.A.; Siemens AG; SICK AG; Pepperl+Fuchs; Festo AG & Co. KG.; OMRON Corporation; Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG; Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG; and Rockwell Automation, Inc., among others.

The I/O link gateway market report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

I/O Link Gateway Market Segments

I/O Link Gateway Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

I/O Link Gateway Market Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply and Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

I/O Link Gateway Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global I/O link gateway market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

I/O Link Gateway Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

