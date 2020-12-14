Global Customized Premixes Market: Overview

The eating habits of people have been drastically changed by the changing and hectic lifestyle of the people. It has caused deficiency of nutrition, which results in the deficiency of basic minerals and vitamins in the body. Nutrient deficiency often leads to a number of illnesses. It is at this juncture, customized premixes step in to cater to the demand for sufficient nutrients of busy individuals. These premixes have come up as an excellent solution for such nutrient deficit busy bodies. These customized premixes are a blend of micro and macro nutrient, which improves the nutrition content of a food product. Nucleotides, herbs, minerals, vitamins, neutraceuticals, and amino acids are some of the nutrients found in customized premixes. The growing popularity of these products is likely to support growth of the global customized premixes market over the period of forecast, from 2020 to 2030.

Changing lifestyle and insufficient supply of nutrients from the food sources result in nutrient deficiency, which leads to chronic illnesses. It often causes tiredness, slow immune response, dental problems, ridged or spoon shaped nails, anemia, enlarged thyroid glands, and developmental abnormalities. In a bid to prevent occurrence of such conditions, customized premixes often play savior as they come with a mixture of desired functional ingredients. The benefits of these premixes are likely to bolster growth of the global customized premixes market in the years to come.

Nutrient, form, application, functionality, and region are the five important parameters based on which the global customized premixes market has been classified.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global customized premixes market is mentioned as below:

In August 2019, US-based provider of nutritional supplements and custom food, Buddy Nutrition introduced a brand new solution of protein premix. This custom powder comes with 7 different flavors, which includes 17 macro ingredients and 10 booster supplements and with both vegan and paleo options.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Key Trends

The global customized premixes market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Presence of Multiple Nutrients in One Single Product is Expected to Boost its Demand

The global customized premixes market is likely to observe considerable growth over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by the fact that a customized premix comes with several nutrients packed in one single item. Available in many different colors, flavors, tests, and blends and in required proportions of various nutrients, the global customized premixes market is estimated to witness stellar growth in the years to come.

In addition, the manufacturing process of customized premixes brings on several benefits, such as diminished cost of quality control, shorter lead time, less of complexities in the supply chain and less inventory of ingredients. All these benefits results in the reduced cost of the manufacturing process thereby leading to overall decreased price of the product. This factor is likely to work in favor of the global customized premixes market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Customized Premixes Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the rapidly growing regions in the global customized premixes market, thanks to the rising demand for these premixes amongst the customers in the region. Changing lifestyle of the people together with rising disposable income is expected to fuel development of the customized premixes market in Asia Pacific.