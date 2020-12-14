Market Report Summary

Adoption of disinfection robots has increased rapidly after the outbreak of COVID-19. There has been an increase in the sale of disinfection robots by 400-600% across the globe. The novel coronavirus outbreak has also highlighted the inability of conventional techniques in disinfecting and sanitizing a facility, and this factor has rapidly driven the adoption of disinfection robots, as these robots can effectively disinfect hospitals and other public areas with minimal human interference.

Many companies have got a stamp of approval for their products to fight the COVID-19 battle. Approvals for different products further enhances the attention given by end users. Many providers of disinfection services have entered the disinfection robots market, and many more are coming in with their innovative and advanced technologies and software. With the coronavirus outbreak, manufacturers of disinfection robots will be able to cash in on vast opportunities to make their business stand out from competitors by coming up with a broad range of products.

As per PMR analysis, the global disinfection robots market is set to surge at a high CAGR of 27% over the next ten years, expanding 10X in value over the same period of time.

Key Takeaways from Disinfection Robots Market Study

Based on product, with market value share of over 3/4 , UV light robots will be the most profitable segment, due to higher adoption coupled with superior disinfection efficacy as compared to hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) robots.

, UV light robots will be the most profitable segment, due to higher adoption coupled with superior disinfection efficacy as compared to hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) robots. In terms of technology, fully autonomous robots is the leading segment, owing to higher efficiency and low human interaction while disinfecting as compared to semi-autonomous robots.

North America is the most lucrative region in the global disinfection robots market, with around 45% of the market share, owing to higher adoption of these devices in the region.

of the market share, owing to higher adoption of these devices in the region. As end users, hospitals is most profitable segment with around 2/3 of the market value share, due to higher demand for disinfection robots in order to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

“Increasing demand for disinfection robots to reduce the spread of healthcare facility-associated infections, increasing technological advancements, and growing concerns about maintaining environmental hygiene after the COVID-19 outbreak are some of the factors expected to contribute in propelling the growth of the global disinfection robots market for years to come,” says a PMR analyst.

Key Strategy amongst Market Players

Key players in the disinfection robots market focusing on strengthening their market presence through a variety of advanced technologies and software with the development of new platforms. Manufacturers are highly focusing on developing products to meet every budget of end users. Leading players are trying to provide their products in middle and lower income countries, and local players are focusing on increasing their product reach with the launch of various types of disinfection robots. Market players are focusing on launching facility-specific disinfection robots in order to enhance the efficacy of disinfection procedures and increasing the adoption of their products.

Growing Trends in Disinfection Robots Market Space

Manufacturers in the disinfection robots market space are highly focusing on developing facility-specific disinfection robots for reducing the cost of manual cleaning, such as robots for commercial spaces and offices. Companies are understanding the demands of various end users and are effectively providing their services based on applications. Manufacturers are modifying predesigned medical robots, such as with the use of UV technology. UV light can be combined with mobile robots to make disinfection services autonomous and more efficient. These trends are expected to boost the growth of the disinfection robots market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the disinfection robots market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030 based on product (hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) robots and UV light robots), technology (semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots), and end user (hospitals, clinics & emergency care centers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotech companies, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, production facilities, office buildings, and others), across seven key regions.