The latest study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) opines that the global chained consumer foodservice market is more popular than ever with paradigm changes in the way guests are eating and receiving their food. The chained consumer foodservice service market is expected to grow by around 4% over the forecast years, producing over US$ 280 Bn of incremental value from 2019 to 2027. This is partly driven by technology and mobile evolution – by digitizing the experience, consumers can get food whenever and wherever they like.

Growing investments in online food delivery applications is leveraging the global chained consumer foodservice market. Moreover, expenditure on quick service restaurants (QSRs) and hotels is increasing globally, which is expected to boost the growth of the chained consumer foodservice market during the forecast period.

Highly Individualized Eating Experiences and Increasing Number of Fast Food Kiosks in Favor of Market Growth

Increasing consumer awareness of quick-service restaurants is one of the key drivers expected to boost the chained consumer foodservice market’s development in the coming years. With the increasing demand for fast food, there has been a substantial increase in the development of fast food chains, especially in markets of developing countries. Chained consumer foodservice competitors are beginning to adopt self-service kiosks which is achieving key objectives by not only improving speed of service but also enhancing cost-effectiveness.

The growing trend of socializing in cafes among urban millennials and youth is further fueling the growth of the chained consumer foodservice market. In addition, rapid infrastructure growth, including new airports and expressways in emerging economies, has also given scope to various coffee chains to set up their outlets. As a result, the growing inclination of consumers to consume fast food and other ready-to-eat (RTE) food items will enable fast-service restaurants within the chained consumer foodservice market to register a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Potential Product Shortages and Price Uncertainty May Continue to Halt Market Growth

Fluctuating food commodity prices are detrimental to the global chained consumer foodservice market. The shortage of raw material supplies may have a negative impact on the market during the forecast period. Shortages are mainly due to poor weather conditions and natural disasters which are expected to hinder the growth of the chained consumer foodservice market during the forecast period. Moreover, PMR says that a paradigm shift has been noted in relation to the chained consumer foodservice market from the perspective of the masses. People are now preferring more nutritious, fat-free, and sugar-free products, and are usually more conscious about their health.

Stakeholders Invest Efforts in Reaching out to Varied Consumer Demographics

The chained consumer foodservice market is focused on businesses concentrating on providing product differentiation to satisfy the growing demand for nutritious food among customers. The chained consumer foodservice market seems to be moderately fragmented. The presence of a number of companies, including Brinker International Inc. and Compass Group PLC, makes the competitive environment quite intense. There are many overlapping and conflicting requirements from domestic regulators all over the globe. Different rules on allergens, trace components and pesticides have proved to be a hurdle for the global chained consumer foodservice market. Moreover, due to strong demand, location prices are expected to rise gradually, mostly within premium areas, thus offering more investment opportunities to the chained consumer foodservice market at the expense of independent players.