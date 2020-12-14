Persistence Market Research published a report on the emulsion for beverages market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the global emulsion for beverages market is expected to reach ~ US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2029, up from an estimated value of ~ US$ 1.2 Bn in 2019.

According to the report, increasing adoption of new innovative flavor emulsifiers is likely to contribute to the growth of the emulsion for beverages market through 2029. The demand for emulsion for beverages is increasing continuously and introduction of stabilizer-free drink increases the turnaround time for emulsion for beverages. Adoption of new technology will provide thrust to the production process of emulsion for beverages, and help fulfill the increasing demand in 2019 and beyond.

Thriving Consumer’s Preference for Ready-to-Drink Products to Benefit the Market

Growing preference for RTD products among consumers has been propelling the demand for emulsion for beverages. The rapid lifestyle and busy schedule are forcing consumers to consume time saving ready-to-drinks products. The beverage manufacturers are also following the trend and are producing RTD products to further influence consumers. Emulsion for beverages is among the vital ingredients for RTD products, as it increases the shelf life of products and provides better texture and stability, enabling consumer to experience better mouthfeel after drinking. RTD products such as RTD tea/coffee are easy to consume as they are time saving and portion-packed, and further holds convenient packaging, which is thaw or freeze stable. Beverage emulsifiers are largely used in RTD as well as plant-based beverages and hence demand for emulsions for beverages is likely to increase. The RTD is among the growing trend in food and beverage industry which is also contributing the growth of emulsion for beverages market.

Acquisition Strategy Playing a Vital Role in the Market

As the demand for emulsion for beverages is soaring, the entry of new players in the market is gradually increasing. This is directly impacting the position of well-established players in the market, and are facing tough competition from new entrants. The study shows, more than 50% of share is held by top 10 producers in the emulsion for beverages market.

In October 2018, Döhler acquired a majority stake in an Italian firm, Nutrafood. Nutrafood produces a wide range of plant-based food and beverages, and hypoallergenic products. This acquisition will enhance Döhler’s portfolio of plant-based beverages.

Another strategic move by top manufacturers is targeting emerging economies and expanding their presence in these countries. Asia Pacific and Latin American countries are experiencing strong economic growth, which is benefitting food ingredients manufacturers as the economic growth is also promoting the growth of the food and beverage industry in these countries.

In February 2019, Givaudan opened new state-of-the-art flavors manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The company invested US$ 60 Mn for its new facility, this is the largest investment of the company in India. The new facility will complement the existing plant of the company in Daman, strengthening its capabilities in emulsions, spray drying, and powder blending.

As the innovation is key factor for the food and beverage industry, market vendors are focusing on adapting to innovative and technological change, to gain the potential success in the emulsion for beverages market. Large manufacturers are investing more in research and development to increase their share in emulsion for beverages market. Utilizing the one ingredient solution instead of multiple emulsifier and stabilizer is among the major innovative approach adopted by the manufacturers in emulsion for beverages market.

PMR’s business intelligence also underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the global emulsion for beverages market along with the highlights of the differential strategies implemented by manufacturers. Key players in the global emulsions for beverages market continue to invest in growth strategies, which are likely to help them retain or increase their market share in the global emulsion for beverages market. According to the report, manufacturers are also focusing on acquisition strategies, which will help them increase their regional presence across the globe.

This study underlines key opportunities in the global emulsions for beverages market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecasted period.