Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor are the backbone of the ADAS architecture. Advanced driver assistance systems are the systems that are employed in vehicles to monitor, warn, and control the vehicles with partial and compete override of the driver. It assist the driver while driving and other activities such as parking where the driver is not entirely able to concentrate on driving and needs assistance in controlling the vehicle. ADAS sensors plays a very important hole in decision making of ADAS to control the vehicles and needs to be of great precision and accuracy, thus many of the sensor manufacturers are focused on developing high precision and high accuracy sensors.

Market Dynamics: Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor Market

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness among the drivers in safety applications and regulations by the governments of developed countries in Europe and North America. Advanced driver assistance systems are currently in the state of development, particularly in low end consume vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Though the penetration of ADAS is comparatively high in luxury vehicles, many of the vehicle manufacturers are focusing on developing and upgrading the existing systems by coping up with the associated problems to expand market reach, which is anticipated to be the major factor towards the escalated growth of ADAS sensor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, along with the increasing research and development spending on ADAS sensors and accelerated growth of automotive manufacturing in developing economies is fueling intense competition in the global market, and is anticipated to further intensify during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor Market

The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor market has been segmented based on type, application, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor market can be classified into temperature sensor, radar sensor, LiDAR sensor, infrared sensor, laser sensor, ultrasonic sensor, pressure sensor, and others. Based on application, the market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), adaptive head lamp (AHL), automatic/intelligent emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection system (BSD), cross traffic alert (CTA), drowsiness monitor system (DMS), lane departure warning system (LDS), night vision, park assist (PA), surround view camera system (SVC), time pressure monitoring system and others. Based on vehicle type, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor market can be segmented into, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicle segment of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor market is further classified into light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. In terms of geography, the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Prominent Market Players

Key players operating in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor market include Aisin Seiki Co., Autoliv AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Harman International, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Magna International, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Takata Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo S.A Corporation, and ZF Group among others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensor market over the period of study.

