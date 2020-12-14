A glass to metal seal is useful in construction of reed switches, glass encapsulated semiconductor diodes, pressure tight glass windows in metal cases, incandescent light bulbs, electric discharge tubes, vacuum tubes, and metal packages of electronic components

It is applicable in various end use industries including automotive, military & defense, aeronautics and space, consumer electronics, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others

In automotive it is applicable in RFID transponder operation, battery protection, airbag initiation, and other components to provide higher comfort and protect the large variety of sensors that can be found in engine management

The global glass to metal seals market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for glass to metal seals for use in fuel cell manufacturing, electrical penetration control, veterinary & dental application, airbag initiation, and others

Key Drivers of Global Glass to metal seals Market

Automotive electronics provides higher comfort, safety, security for vehicle. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for the technologically advanced vehicle expected to increase demand of the automotive electronics. Consequently, anticipated to increase demand of the glass to metal seals for various automotive components such as airbag initiator, crash sensor, and others

Moreover, growing industrialization and urbanization indirectly drive the demand for glass to metal seals. This factor is expected to fuel the global glass to metal seals market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global glass to metal seals market are investing to expand their product portfolios and improve their distribution networks. They have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for glass to metal seals in different regions.

Adoption Glass to Metal Seals for Protecting Highly Sensitive Electronic Components Offer Attractive Opportunities

The glass to metal seals has various potential advantages from technical and protection standpoints. It is a cost-effective substitute, additionally it offers reliable packaging for sensitive electronics and other components

Glass to metal seals protect electronic components and can furthermore act as an optical interface. These are completely remain sealed even in harsh conditions such as extreme pressure and temperatures as well as in vicinity of the aggressive chemicals

Due to the number of advantages offered by the glass to metal seals, these are expected to increasingly use for various applications, consequently anticipated boost growth of the global glass to metal seals market during forecast period

Stringent Standards & Regulations to Hamper Market:

The glass to metal seals has limited usage due to stringent norms for aerospace, military, and medical applications. The protocol were placed on their usage in private, research, and commercial application

The glass to metal seals policy and regulations differs between countries for usage in military & defense industry. Therefore, manufactures of need to follow various design constrains, periodic review, renewals, license, approval, certification, and other stringent norms of according to a number of national authority. Moreover, emergency airworthiness directive is expected to delay the manufacturing of UAV propulsion components

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Glass to Metal Seals Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of glass to metal seals, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for major share of the market for glass to metal seals in the region.

Increase in the demand for glass to metal seals in consumer electronics, energy & utilities, automotive & transportation, and telecommunication industries in Asia Pacific can be attributed to industrialization, and continued rising purchasing power of consumers in the region.

Rising FDIs in automotive and telecommunication industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global glass to metal seals market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global glass to metal seals market are:

SCHOTT AG

AMETEK.Inc.

Hermetic Solutions Group LLC

Electrovac AG

KYOCERA Corporation

SGA Technologies Ltd

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

EGIDE Group

Palomar Technologies

Global Glass to metal seals Market: Research Scope

Global Glass to metal seals Market, by Type

Matched Seal

Compression Seal

Others

Global Glass to metal seals Market, by Application

Military & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Glass to metal seals Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



