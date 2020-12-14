The automatic labeling machines are used for the marking purpose. In other words these machines dispense, apply or print-and-apply labels to various items, products, containers, or packages. The labeling equipment can be used for various objects, such as bottles, glass and other plastic materials. The automatic labeling machines has its usage in the packaging industry that do these operations diverge from completely automatic print and apply high production units to simple manual dispensing devices do these operations vary from completely automatic print and apply high production units to simple manual dispensing devices. Labeling machines are intended to apply labels to a variety of products and packages.

Because of their multiple uses, different types of stickers are able to adhere to a variation of surfaces, such as glass, aluminum, fiber drums, steel and plastic. The labels can be molded in a assembly of designs and colors to guarantee that there is an appropriate label for every product need. There is a wide range of labeling machines on the market, reaching from high production units that allow for complete automation of the print and apply process to manual devices that deliver for simple label dispensing. Manufacturers make labels for numerous purposes, such as shipping addresses, product information, bar codes and inventory control and pricing.

Some of the key players operating in the global Automatic Labeling Machine market with significant developments include Krones, Sacmi, Sidel, KHS, Herma, Promach, Marchesini Group, Etiquette, Pack Leader and Novexx Solutions among others.

Automatic labeling machine market is suitable and increasingly significant due to automated packaging solutions in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and logistics, among others. Because the demand for labels is great in many situations, labeling machines are integrated into the processes of various companies that have a high volume of packaged products being moved out for shipment. Other businesses that have a system of inventory storage and management also require the use of special labeling machinery and equipment.

Improving economic conditions in emerging countries, purchasing parity, increasing health awareness, change in dietary habits, rising demand in indulging of nutritious food, and adoption of automated technology in labeling are the significant factors which are expected to further fuel the growth of the global food & beverages processing and packaging machinery industry. The growing demand for packaging machinery, automated labeling solutions, and high speed & high-quality labeling solutions in tandem with the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging as well as the demand for packaging in the food industry is driving the need for automatic labeling machines.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market – Segmentation

The Automatic Labeling Machine market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Industry

Region

Automatic Labeling Machine Market Segmentation – By Type

Depending on the product type, the Automatic Labeling Machine market can be divided into:

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers

Shrink Sleeve Labelers

Glue-Based Labelers

Automatic Labeling Machine Market Segmentation – By Industry

On the basis of the Industry, the automatic labeling machine market can be fragmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products

Personal Care

