The global moringa ingredients market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue increasing throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027. Global consumption of moringa ingredients is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, as suggested by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR).

Moringa ingredients, as dietary supplements, are gaining rapid attraction across the world, attributed to the presence of key nutrients that offer various health benefits. Most parts of the moringa tree are filled with nutritional properties. The moringa fruit, moringa leaf, seed oil, and seed extract, all are highly nutritious moringa ingredients, which are all gaining popularity in the nutraceutical industry. The booming nutraceutical industry, especially in developed regions, is also increasing the use of moringa ingredients in dietary supplements.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31380

Key Takeaways of Moringa Ingredients Market Study

Traditional use of moringa ingredients in food products is one of the contributing factors for the prominent share of the food and beverage industry in the moringa ingredients market. Additionally, the growing use of moringa ingredients in healthy foods such as ready-to-drink beverages and nutritional bars is also promoting its use in the food and beverage industry.

Organic moringa ingredients are expected to witness substantial growth in the moringa ingredients market. As awareness regarding organic food is continuously rising, it is also positively impacting the use of organic moringa ingredients.

The leaves segment, under source, is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global moringa ingredients market, due to the growing use of moringa leaf powder in multiple applications such as food, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

The online sales of moringa powder and oil is projected to surge, as consumers across the world are becoming more aware regarding the various health benefits of different moringa ingredients.

“Manufacturers can gain significant profits by focusing on the production of moringa ingredients for dietary supplements, with special focus on moringa powder for nutritional supplements, attributable to the growing demand for nutraceutical products across the globe,” says a PMR analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on Moringa Ingredients Market

The food & beverage industry, which has been a significant end user of moringa ingredients, is a saving grace for this market, which found an adversary in the form of this global pandemic. The widespread outbreak across the globe has hindered the supply chain, thereby posing a challenge to the import and export of these ingredients. However, moringa ingredients, which comprise several healthy nutrients such as calcium, iron, and potassium, are finding increased application in the food & beverage industry, as the need for healthy food is higher than ever. Despite demand from the F&B sector, travel restrictions are expected to limit imports into North America, thereby limiting overall sales.

Moringa Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the moringa ingredients market are adapting their market strategies as per the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are using strategies such as new product launches and global expansion. Additionally, these companies are also focusing on investments in research & development facilities to further provide tailored solutions for the moringa ingredients market.

Buy Now With Covid-19 Analysis and Updated [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31380

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Moringa Ingredients Market

Persistence Market Research, in its upcoming study, offers an impartial analysis of the global moringa ingredients market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the moringa ingredients market based on application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textile & paper industry, others [biofuel]), nature (organic and conventional), distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), source (leaves and fruits/pods), and form (powder and oil), across seven regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the moringa ingredients market will shape up over the next decade, write to [email protected]

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food and Beverages team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.