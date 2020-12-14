A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Spinal imaging market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the spinal imaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global spinal imaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Application

Spinal Infection

Vertebral Fractures

Spinal Cancer

Spinal Cord and Nerve Compression

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Ambulatory Care Center

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the spinal imaging market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global spinal imaging market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the spinal imaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information on the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which is intended to help readers gauge the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The associated industry assessment of the spinal imaging market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the market are studied in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the spinal imaging market is analyzed. Key technological advancements impacting growth in the spinal imaging market are analyzed in this report.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter offers insights into factors encouraging adoption of spinal imaging equipment. It offers information on product features and its unique selling proposition. More importantly, the prevailing regulatory scenario in a certain region, besides its reimbursement policies are evaluated in detail in this chapter.

Chapter 05 – Global Spinal Imaging Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical spinal imaging market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030). This chapter provides details about the spinal imaging market and evaluates the year on year growth trend it exhibits.

Chapter 06 – Global Spinal Imaging Market – Pricing Analysis

The pricing of the spinal imaging market by product type is analyzed in this chapter. The prices of different product types of spinal imaging in every region is provided. Pricing break-up between different types of players involved in the market, price forecast till 2030 and factors affecting pricing of spinal imaging have also studied in detail in this chapter.

Chapter 07 – Global Spinal Imaging Market Demand Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical spinal imaging market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter includes information on the global GDP growth and healthcare outlook. It evaluates the impact of increase in per capital spending of consumers. In addition to this, the chapter evaluates the effect of growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and change in lifestyle on the spinal imaging market.

The chapter is primarily meant to offer a comprehensive overview of the market. Hence it covers the key market dynamics and value chain analysis besides results of COVID-19 crisis analysis.

Chapter 09 – Global Spinal imaging market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on product type, the spinal imaging market is segmented into X-ray, MRI, CT, and ultrasound. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the spinal imaging market and market attractiveness analysis based on product.

Chapter 10 – Global Spinal imaging market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on application, the spinal imaging market is classified into spinal infection, vertebral fractures, and spinal cancer, and spinal cord & nerve compressions. This chapter also offers market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 11 – Global Spinal Imaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

The chapter offer insights into the key factors impacting the growth of the market across various segments in terms of end user. It therefore categorizes the spinal imaging market into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centre, and ambulatory care centre.

Chapter 12 – Global Spinal Imaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the spinal imaging market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Spinal Imaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the spinal imaging market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

