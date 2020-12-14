A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics and Covid-19 crisis impact analysis. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Segmentation

The global Orthotic Devices, Casts, and Splints market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product

Casting Supplies & Equipment Plaster Casts Casting Tapes Cast Cutters Casting Tools and Accessories Splinting Supplies & Equipment Fiberglass Splints Plaster Splints Other Splints Splinting Tools and Accessories

Orthotics Functional Orthotics Accommodative Orthotics



Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales Online Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the Orthotic Devices, Casts, and Splints market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market.

Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to product type of Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints and their features are provided in this section. It also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section throws light on the product adoption analysis, key regulations, and orthotic devices for injury prevention.

Chapter 05 – COVID19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis that comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast, and projected recovery quarter.

Chapter 06 – Global Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the market. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market.

Chapter 07 – Global Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Pricing Analysis

This section explains the global market pricing analysis.

Chapter 08 – Global Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Value Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 09 – Market Background

This chapter includes drivers and restraints pertaining to the market. It also includes macroeconomic factors and various opportunities related to the market.

Chapter 10 – Global Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, Orthotic Devices, Casts and Splints market is segmented into casting supplies and equipment, splinting supplies and equipment and orthotics. The casting supplies and equipment is further segmented into plaster casts, casting tapes, cast cutters and tools and accessories.

Similarly, the splinting supplies and equipment segment is further categorized as fiberglass splints, plaster splints, other splints and splinting tools and accessories. The orthotics segment is categorized into functional orthotics and accommodative orthotics. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on product type.

