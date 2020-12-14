A recent market study published by FMI on the laboratory information systems market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Laboratory Information Systems Market Segmentation

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the laboratory information systems market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the market along with a technology roadmap for the said forecast period.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the laboratory information systems market, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, a section on the market definition, scope and limitations has also been provided, providing a realistic picture of the predicted growth trends.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with advancements and latest innovations in laboratory information systems.

Chapter 04- Market Context

This section includes key successful factors concerning the success of prominent products, the key strategies followed by manufacturers, the global market regulatory scenario, role of IoT in healthcare services and product adoption across primary healthcare settings.

Chapter 05- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter explores the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on current and future growth projections. It incorporates the current statistics and the probable future impact, current GDP projections and its probable impact, and a comparison of the incumbent scenario with the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, this section also incorporates the impact of the pandemic on each of the segments covered in the report. It also provides a quarter-wise forecast, highlighting possible recovery scenarios in the near future.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter takes into account the macroeconomic factors at play in determining the future growth trajectory of laboratory information systems market. These include global GDP growth and healthcare outlook. This section also incorporates the relevance and impact of key forecast factors, including technological advancements, R&D activities and advances in preventive diagnostics. Lastly, a section highlighting the market dynamics has also been embedded in this chapter.

Chapter 07- Pricing Analysis

The chapter on pricing analysis sheds light on the regional pricing mechanisms by component, and provides a detailed break-up in terms of provider level and service level pricing. The regional pricing is then compared with the global average pricing analysis benchmark, providing a holistic picture for the upcoming decade.

Chapter 08- Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Value (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast of the laboratory information systems market for the historical period 2015-2019 & forecast period 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical laboratory information systems market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and opportunity analysis for the forecast period.

So On…