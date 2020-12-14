Driven by factors such as surging consumer preference for nutritional benefits & meat analogs, soaring bakery industry, and growing applications of Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein across a diverse range of industries, demand for Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein has been on the rise. Adoption of Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein is also expected to be fuelled by high consumption of plant-based protein on the back of diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of numerous plant-based protein sources that act as efficient alternatives to animal-based products, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein has emerged as one of the most lucrative solutions. However, rising debate on gluten-free diets and gluten-intolerance will hamper adoption of Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein.

A new report of Future Market Insights, titled “Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)” offers forecast & analysis on the Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market on a global level. The report delivers actual data related to the market for the historical period (2012-2016) along with an estimated intelligence on the market for the forecast period (2017-2026). The information is presented on the basis of value (US$ Mn). Macroeconomic indicators coupled with an outlook on the Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein demand pattern around the world have also been encompassed by the report. The report further imparts key drivers and restraints for the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market, and their impact on regional segments included over the forecast period.

Report Structure

The executive summary chapter, which initiates the report, offers key market dynamics and numbers associated with the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market, along with key research findings related to the market segments comprised. The market numbers included in this chapter are a blend of compound annual growth rates, market shares, revenues, and volume sales. A concise introduction to the Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market is offered in the chapter succeeding the executive summary, along with a formal definition of “Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein”. Elaboration of the market dynamics that include future prospects, growth limitations and drivers, and trends has been delivered in the chapters subsequent to the overview. These chapters also inundate insights apropos to bottom line of enterprises in detail, along with the fiscal stimulus and the global economy.

Market Taxonomy

Forecasts on the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market have also been delivered in chapters propounding a segmentation analysis. The report has categorized the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market on the basis of application, form, product type, and region. A comparative analysis has been offered on the market segments with regard to year-on-year growth, revenues, and market share. The market numbers relevant to this comparative analysis have also been delivered in these chapters. Regionally, the global market for Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein has been branched into Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Region Product Type Form Application · North America · Wheat Gluten · Dry · Animal Feed · Latin America · Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Isolate · Liquid · Bakery & Confectionary · Europe · Hydrolyzed Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein · Nutrition Supplements · Japan · Textured Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein · Dairy Products · APEJ · Cosmetics and Personal care · MEA · Other Applications

Competition Landscape

A complete package of intelligence on leading participants supporting expansion of the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market has been offered in the concluding chapter of this analytical research report. This chapter elucidates the competition landscape of the global market for Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, providing information on key strategy implementations of the market players, their product overview, key development, company overview, and key financials. A SWOT analysis on each market players has been provided in this chapter of the report. Additionally, the geographical spread of the market players included, along with their future growth plans, intended mergers & acquisitions, overall revenues, and market shares are elaborated in detail in this chapter. The report has employed an intensity map for portraying key market players located across geographies.

