LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Outlook-2026

4G LTE is the latest technology in the mobile broadband market. LTE can provide a data speed of up to 30 Mbps and LTE Advance can even provide a speed of 100 Mbps. Use of internet in mobile devices such as tablets, phablets, smartphones, and mobile data cards has fueled the adoption of mobile broadband service across the globe. The development of new mobile applications that provide video streaming, video calls, and many other real-time functioning features, has increased the need for high-speed mobile broadband internet.

The major companies in the global LTE and 5G broadcast industry include, KT, Verizon Wireless, China Unicom, Telstra, Reliance (Jio), Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Cisco, ZTE, and others.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The significant impacting factors to the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market include increase in LTE mobile subscribers, rise in penetration of smartphones, surge in demand for seamless mobile data services, and growth in need to minimize network capacity congestion. However, reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the LTE and 5G broadcast market during the forecast period. Further, the launch of 5G provides numerous growth opportunities for the TV broadcasters to widen their customer reach.

Key Benefits for LTE and 5G Broadcast Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global LTE and 5G broadcast market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The LTE and 5G broadcast market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Increased need for higher data-rates and greater spectral efficiency are the primary factors driving the market growth. Implementation of LTE in the public sectors such as public safety as well as in defence and security further drives the market. These applications require high-speed communication during emergency; therefore, LTE is the best-suited network to feed this need. Furthermore, changing customer preferences and rising demand for high-speed mobile broadband has created a huge potential in the Asia-Pacific market. Telecom operators have planned highest number of LTE installations in these developing countries.

The smartphones penetration rate in countries such as Canada, China, and India, has been significantly high over the past few years. In 2014, approximately 56% Canadians had smartphones; however, by 2015 the penetration rate reached to 68%, thus reflecting the increased use of smartphones by people. In addition, proliferation of 3G and 4G connectivity has enabled hassle-free access to services on smartphones for customers. In the UK, 4G adoption has increased over the past year from 26% to 55%, whereas by the end of 2015, the global 4G connection base surpassed the one billion mark.

With the evolving technology, smartphones are now available at reasonable prices and thus, are affordable for customers. Moreover, the extensive growth in the distribution network of smartphone companies has facilitated easy availability for end users. Continuous improvements in technology provide the improved internet speeds, and various new standards are also introduced. Long-Term Evolution (LTE) is a 4G communication standard. It is based on the GSM/EDGE and UMTS/HSPA technologies. The LTE standard is developed by the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project). Whereas 5G broadband idea was enhanced through 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as further enhanced multimedia broadcast multicast service (FeMBMS). 5G broadcast offers consumers limitless media consumption and improves mobile experience as compared to the LTE broadcast. LTE is used at present; however, 5G is an upcoming technology.

The increase in LTE mobile subscribers is the key factor driving the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market. Increase in penetration of smartphones is fueling the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market. Rise in demand for seamless mobile data services is also boosting the global LTE and 5G broadcast market growth. The growing need of minimizing network capacity congestion is pushing the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market. However, the reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is limiting the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market. Furthermore, the launch of 5G produces the growth opportunities for the TV broadcasters to widen their customer reach as 5G allows direct access through mobile devices. The market of LTE and 5G broadcast is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in February 2018, Samsung Electronics collaborated with Verizon to assist in advancing its 4G LTE Open RAN initiative.

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is segmented based on technology, end-use, and region. Based on technology, it is categorized into LTE Broadcast, and 5G Broadcast. Based on end-use, it is categorized into video on demand, mobile tv, connected cars, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers & e- magazines, radio, data feed & notifications, and others. Based on region, it is categorized into Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

LTE and 5G Broadcast Key Market Segments:

By Technology

LTE Broadcast

5G Broadcast

By End-Use

Video on demand

Mobile TV

Connected Cars

Emergency Alerts

Stadiums

E-Newspapers & E- Magazines

Radio

Data Feed & Notifications

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



