Herbal tea is an infusion of a variety of leaves, fruits, flowers, roots associated to roughly any edible, non-tea plant. It is ordinarily referred to as tisanes in Europe and few other areas of the world. Since, it is not derived from the Camellia sinensis plant (i.e. the plant used to produce black, green and oolong tea), herbal tea is not essentially a true tea. It is emerging as a new trend with the rise in health consciousness among people.

The surge in popularity of herbal tea over the past several decades is attributable to not only their vibrant flavor, but also its mental and physical health benefits. In ancient days, herbal blends were used for their competence to invoke spiritual awareness and enable consumers to reap its physical benefits. However, eventually consumers started drinking herbal tea merely for its wonderful taste and aroma. Depending upon the type of herbal tea, consumers can extract numerous benefits such as overcoming sluggishness, aiding digestion, soothing joint pain, or sleeping better.

Herbal tea if simply considered as a natural alternative to prescription medicines, could be a crucial factor in growing its consumption contemporarily. Since many people face lack of sleep due to several reasons, herbal tea can be used to overcome this issue, hence driving the market growth. Increase in population alongside rise in disposable income are some driving factors determining the growth of the herbal tea market in the forthcoming years.

The herbal tea market in segmented based on raw material, flavor type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Based on raw material, the market is classified into green tea, black tea and yellow tea. By type, the market is divided into Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ginger, Hibiscus, and fruits. Based on packaging, the market is categorized into loose tea, paper pouches, tea bags, plastic containers, and aluminum tins. Based on distribution channel, the herbal tea market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the Herbal tea market include Tielka, Mountain Rose Herbs, Tega Organic Teas, Terra teas, Arbor teas, Tetley, Indigo herbs, The Indian Chai, Twinings, and Organic India.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the Herbal tea market.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and distribution channel help understand the trending product type and other potential variants.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.

Key market segments:

By Raw Material

Green Tea

Black Tea

Yellow Tea

By Flavor Type

Chamomile

Peppermint

Lemongrass

Ginger

Hibiscus

Fruits

By Packaging

Loose Tea

Paper Pouches

Tea Bags

Plastic Containers

Aluminum Tins

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Belgium Netherlands Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia New Zealand Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Major key players include

Tielka

Mountain Rose Herbs

Tega Organic Teas

Terra teas

Arbor teas

Tetley

Indigo herbs

The Indian Chai

Twinings

Organic India

