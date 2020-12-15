A new research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Global Solar Micro Inverters Market offers in-depth analysis of the global trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints which will shape the growth of the markets. The researchers at FMI have scrutinized every possible facet that is likely to influence the market growth, both directly and indirectly. Along similar lines, market variables such as growth, consumption, value chain analysis, supply chain, etc. are studied, not leaving behind any minute aspect that impacts market growth.

The vast study is condensed and structured on the basis of different segments and regions to facilitate easy understanding to the readers. Boiling down complicated market dynamics to numbers paints a lucid and simple picture of the direction the Solar Micro Inverters market is headed towards. With a plethora of valuable insights, the report is essential for the stakeholders of the global Solar Micro Inverters market, to understand the ever-evolving demand and supply side trends.

Apprehending these possibilities and changes in the market enables stakeholders to orient their growth strategies and leverage the revenue opportunities. Having studied facets, FMI’s study projects that the global Solar Micro Inverters market is projected to grow in value at a CAGR of ~16.6% through the assessment period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Micro Inverters Market

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, the global manufacturing sector has come to a screeching halt, thus impeding the penetration of technologies. Being highly reliant on the manufacturing sector, the global industrial automation sector is expected to witness a downtrend during the pandemic and Solar Micro Inverters market is no exception. As several industries terminate operations or work with limited workforce, the overall efficiency of the industrial sector. Moreover, industries are now opting for cost-cutting methods, which could push back the adoption of technologies. On the back of these factors, the global Solar Micro Inverters market is set to navigate through a turbulent path during the forecast period.

FMI’s report includes a dedicated section expounding both the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the Solar Micro Inverters market. The study is shaped to bolster stakeholders in making the right decisions to mitigate challenges and leverage opportunities through the pandemic.

Solar Micro Inverters Market: Segmentation

To simply the gargantuan study, the report is segregated on the basis of different segments.

By System Type

Stand-Alone

Integrated

By End Use Type

Residential (0-20Kw)

Commercial (20Kw-1Mw)

Utility (1Mw and above)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

The aforementioned segments are studied with respect to each individual region, considering the region-specific trends, drivers and restraints.

Solar Micro Inverters Market: Competition Analysis

The study bestows valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the global Solar Micro Inverters market, by studying numerous players, their growth strategies, and key developments. The report dwells deep and studies different facets such as product launches, production methodologies, and steps adopted by players to make processes cost-effective, among others, are expected to influence their individual standpoint. Understanding the prevailing trends and strategies on the supply-side empowers players to foster their plan of action accordingly to progress on a remunerative path. Key players covered in the research include

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power,LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd

Key Questions Answered in FMI’s Solar Micro Inverters Market Report

Which region is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period? What will be the key driving factor propelling the demand for Solar Micro Inverters during the forecast period? How current socio-economic trends will impact the Solar Micro Inverters market? What are the growth strategies implemented by prominent players in the Solar Micro Inverters market to maintain their foothold in the competitive landscape?

