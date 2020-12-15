Since, initial days of bread production, bakers have been trying to produce consistent quality products. The mixture of malted flour, salt, eggs, lard and other ingredients, provide more volume to the bread, improve taste and long lasting freshness. Scientific advancement in the 1900’s introduced various minor ingredients such as emulsifiers, oxidizing agents, etc. that had positive impact on bread making properties. Dough conditioners originated in early 1950’s, the first dough conditioner introduced to the market in the form of paste, later powdered version is also released in the market which enabled easier application.

Dough conditioners are ingredients or a combination of ingredients which are added to the bread dough to acts as leavening agents and improvise the bread texture and enhance its characteristics. Dough conditioners are significant in baking industry as it can improve dough handling, gas formation and gas retention, provide volume to the loaf, better crumb structure and texture, perfect crust development, it also increase the colour richness, sliceability of the baked product. There are different types of dough conditioners based on the properties such as oxidizing agent, reducing agent, yeast nutrients, pH, emulsifiers, and enzymes.

Market Scenario:

The dough conditioners market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR over 2017 to 2027. There is a significant increase in the dough conditioners market owing to rising demand for freshly baked products globally and dough conditioner helps producing rich quality bakery products. However, the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries. The dough conditioners market is having better market growth opportunities as a result of increased snacking and breakfast market (portion eating). It is largely fragmented worldwide having small players supplying the dough conditioners market to bakeries, quick service restaurants and other food service industry. Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China and South Africa is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of changing eating habits and availability of these products in supermarkets and other retail outlets. Developed economies have seen greater number of in-store bakeries and sandwich programs popping up in outlets such as convenience stores and hyper markets. Family gatherings and holiday parties further fuel the demand of dough conditioners as it is being used up in most of the bakeries globally.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing use of dough conditioners in the bakery and confectionery is the key driver fuelling the growth of the global dough conditioner market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among bakers regarding the utilization of dough conditioner to improvise texture, colour and handling of dough is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for bakery and confectionery products in food and beverages industry due increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle of consumers is further fuelling the growth of the global dough conditioners market. Furthermore, the dough conditioners helps to increase the texture and taste of bread and other bakery products, which is also expected to increase the growth of global dough conditioners market during the forecast period.

Some of the restraining factors in the dough conditioners market growth could be unstable demand forecast and supply chain.

Market Segmentation:

Global dough conditioner market can be segmented on the basis of ingredient, form and region. On the basis of Ingredients the global dough conditioner market is segmented into oxidizing agents, reducing agents, yeast nutrients, pH regulators, emulsifiers and other ingredients. On the basis of forms the global dough conditioners market is segmented into powder, liquid and paste. On the basis of region the global dough conditioner market is analysed in North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global dough conditioners market are Agrano GmbH & Co., Ltd. KG, Gum Technology Inc., Caldic B.V., KB Ingredients LLC, Calpro Foods Pvt. Ltd., Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt., Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, and Zeelandia International B.V. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global dough conditioners market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global dough conditioners market till 2027.

