Global Brassica Oleracea Italica Seed Oil Market: Overview

Brassica oleracea italica seed oil is cold pressed palled green, unrefined oil, which is a rich source of vitamin A. Brassica oleracea italica seed oil is mainly used in various personal care or cosmetic products such as lip care products, shampoo, conditioners, massage products, creams and lotions and other styling products as properties of this oil provides outstanding oxidative stability and the non-greasy moisturizing effects, which makes brassica oleracea italica seed oil valuable in cosmetics and personal care products. In hair care products brassica oleracea italica seed oil is used as a conditioner booster and moisturiser. The Brassica oleracea italica seed oil can be easily used as all the natural alternative to silicone in conditioners and shampoos. Moreover, the brassica oleracea italica seed oil is also helps to reduce the cardiovascular disease. Since brassica oleracea italica seed oil contains high amount of vitamin K that aids in the blood clot formation.

Global Brassica Oleracea Italica Seed Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing consumer demand for cosmetics and other personal care products is primarily driving the growth of the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market. Demand for brassica oleracea italica seed oil is increasing in cosmetics owing to its properties such as moisturizing, vitamin A, aroma, etc. Moreover, the increasing applications of brassica oleracea italica seed oil in health care industry is also catalysing the growth of the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market. In addition, the enormous growth in personal care industry for last few years is also expected to increase the demand for brassica oleracea italica seed oil during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global supply chain has made the product easily available everywhere, which also has made the positive impact on the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market. In addition, the increasing applications of brassica oleracea italica seed oil owing to extensive research and development programmes by the various companies is also expected to fuel the growth of global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising trend of essential oils and extracts is also fuelling the growth of global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market owing to increasing consumer inclination towards natural products.

Global Brassica Oleracea Italica Seed Oil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market is segmented into:-

Personal care industry Skin care products Lotions Creams and lotions Massage products Lip care products Other skin care products Hair care products Shampoo and conditioners Health care industry



Global Brassica Oleracea Italica Seed Oil Market: Region wise Outlook

The global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). Demand for brassica oleracea italica seed oil is rising in developing countries such as India due to increasing demand for cosmetics products owing to increasing disposable income of consumers. However, the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Brassica Oleracea Italica Seed Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global brassica oleracea italica seed oil market are-

Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.

Jilin Haina Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Jilin Bali Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

EL BARAKA FOR NATURAL OILS

Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Ltd.

