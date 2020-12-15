Global Icing and Glaze Stabilizers Market: Overview

Food stabilizers are the food additives which are added to food products to maintain the shape, color, consistency, stability and texture of the food products. Food stabilizers helps to maintain the physio-chemical properties of the food products. Icing and glaze stabilizers are water icings, mainly consist of water and sugar. Icing and glaze stabilizers are mainly used in bakery and confectionery products to enhance their texture and taste. It is used in cakes, pastries, chocolates, and cream and cheese products. Moreover, the icing and glaze stabilizers also helps to control the water migration over time, and also helps to reduce the stickiness of the baked goods and increase the amount of icing retained on baked goods.

Get free sample copy before purchase this [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17344

Global Icing and Glaze Stabilizers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for icing and glaze stabilizers in bakery and confectionery products are primarily driving the growth the global icing and glaze stabilizers market. Moreover, the demand for bakery and confectionary due to the increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle of consumers, which is further fuelling the growth of the global icing and glaze stabilizers market. In addition, the manufacturers are focusing on new product innovations in bakery and confectionery products, which is also having a positive impact on the growth of the global icing and glaze stabilizers market. Moreover, the global supply chain has made the product easily available everywhere, which is also having a positive impact on the global icing and glaze stabilizers market. Thus, the global icing and glaze stabilizers market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Although, the global icing and glaze stabilizers market is growing but some factors such as availability of substitutes and fluctuating prices can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Icing and Glaze Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global icing and glaze stabilizers market is segmented into:-

Bakery and confectionery Cakes and pastries Cookies and chocolates Cream cheese and flavourings Others



Global Icing and Glaze Stabilizers Market: Region wise Outlook

The global icing and glaze stabilizers market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). In Asia pacific rising demand for icing and glaze stabilizers is rising owing to growing food and beverages industry due to growing lifestyle style of consumers, is also anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. North America is also expected to witness a high growth in icing and glaze stabilizers market owing to rising demand from growing food and beverages industry in the region. Moreover, the demand for icing and glaze stabilizers is also expected to increase from developing countries due to growing food and beverages industry owing to increasing per capita income, during the forecast period. Growing economy along with the increasing demand and improving lifestyles of consumers is also expected to expand the icing and glaze stabilizers market in European countries during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to dominate the global icing and glaze stabilizers market during the forecast period. However, the global icing and glaze stabilizers market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

You can buy this report from [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17344

Global Icing and Glaze Stabilizers Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global icing and glaze stabilizers market are-

Zeelandia International B.V.

Watson Inc.

Mallet & Company Inc.

J & K Ingredients, Inc.

CSM Bakery Solutions

HT Griffin Food Ingredients