Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulphate Board, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper Packaging), Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 264.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials.

Segmentation: Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market

By Grade Solid Bleached Sulphate Board Coated Unbleached Kraft Board Folding Boxboard White Lined Chipboard Glassine & Greaseproof Label Paper

By Type Corrugated Box Boxboard Flexible Paper Packaging

By Application Food Beverages Healthcare Personal & Homecare Others



Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of paper & paperboard packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

