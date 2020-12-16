Global Fresh Food Packaging Market, By Package Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paper, Aluminium, BOPET, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Others), By Pack Type (Flexible Pack, Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans, Others), By Application (Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.

Market Definition: Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

Global fresh food packaging market has had an increase in demand due to the rise in better quality, packaged and labelled fresh food. This along with the growing awareness around the world about the environment and global warming, the packaging market is adopting eco-friendly means of packaging which has led to a significant rise in the demand for the industry.

The primary aim of the global fresh food packaging market is the quality maintenance and eco-friendly packaging methods leading to a better environment and waste disposal system. It also makes sure that the industry standards are high and that the product inside is not tampered with in any way.

Segmentation: Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

By Package Material Polyethylene Polypropylene Paper Aluminium BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) Poly-vinyl Chloride Others Glass Wood Textiles

By Pack Type Flexible Pack Converted Roll Stock Gusseted Bags Flexible Paper Corrugated Box Boxboard Cans Others Stand-up Pouches Wicketed Bags

By Application Meat & Meat Products Vegetables Seafood Fruits Others Dairy Poultry



