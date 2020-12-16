Market Analysis and Insights : Global Retort Packaging Market

Retort packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market size is valued at USD 5.03 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The retort packaging market is estimated to be driven by increasing popularity in the frozen food and beverage resulting in the high demand for light weight and solid packaging. The increasing awareness regarding the flow control is resulting in high adoption of retort packaging in various industries thus supporting growth of the market. The rapid urbanization, increased demand for easy accessibility of food across the world, various benefits such as hygienic and light weight, flexible packaging options lessening the freight costs, higher improvements in the technology along with the increasing automation and incorporation in the entire value chain of the packaging industry are also expected to flourish the growth of the target market. Moreover, the thriving demand for ready to eat food and easy to consume packaging rising the convenience of the consumables will foster various new opportunities that will accelerate the growth of the retort packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high cost coupled with raw materials required for the manufacturing of these packaging products is acting as the major limitation for the growth of the retort packaging market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, whereas the stringent government economic regulations on the packaging will pose as market challenge for retort packaging market.

Competitive Landscape and Retort Packaging Market Share Analysis

Retort packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to retort packaging market.

The major players covered in the retort packaging market report are Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., HPM Global Inc., Mondi, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, RPC Berry Astrapak, Clifton Packaging Company, Tredgear Corporation, Techni-Pak Packaging Products Inc., Coveris, Bemis Company Inc., Lithotype, Clondalkin Group, ALLIEDFLEX, Avonflex Pvt. Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, ProAmpac, Pyramid Packaging, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, and Sealed Air among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

