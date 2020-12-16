Global Laminated Labels Market, By Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner, Raw Materials for Laminated Labels), Printing Ink (Water-Based Ink, UV-Curable Based Ink, Solvent-Based Ink and Hot-Melt-Based Ink), Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gavure Printing, Screen Printing, Lithography Printing, Offset Printing and Letterpress Printing), Form (Reels and Sheets), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Laminated Labels Market

The laminated labels market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 128.77 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Laminated labels market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising growth of the electrical as well as automotive sector.

Lamination refers to coating which consists of two layers. The outer layer which is made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is generally harder and the inner layer is made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) which is generally softer. These two layers are bonded together using a binding agent. Labels are generally laminated so as to avoid tampering or smudging. Lamination offers protection from outside environment so as to keep it intact to verify its authenticity.

The growing demand of the product is arising from food & beverages industry, demand from logistics applications and rise in use of laminated labels in consumer durables are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the laminated labels market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growth of the e-commerce and increasing consumer awareness will further create new opportunities for the growth of the laminated labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Laminated Labels Market Country Level Analysis

Global laminated labels market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, composition, printing ink, printing technology, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the laminated labels market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rapid growth in food & beverages industry, consumer durables as well as rapid industrialization. Adding to it, rising disposable income and change in lifestyle will further fuel the growth in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

