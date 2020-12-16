Global Vacuum Packaging Market, By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol and Others), Machinery (Thermoformers, External Vacuum Sealers, Tray Sealing Machines, Others), Process (Skin Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Vacuum Packaging and Others), Packaging (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging and Semi-Rigid Packaging), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Goods and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Vacuum Packaging Market

The vacuum packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 27.00 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The vacuum packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising growth of the electrical as well as automotive sector.

Vacuum packaging refers to creating a vacuum before sealing the package. It involves rapping in a plastic and ensuring no air is trapped inside. It is extremely useful in preserving food as presence of air can promote growth of bacteria inside food. Vacuum packaging increases the shelf life of food products.

The priority for hygienic foods, increased consumption of processed foods, eliminating the requirement of preservatives and growing modern trade in retail space are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the vacuum packaging market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, changing urban lifestyles and rise of environment friendly products will further create new opportunities for the growth of the vacuum packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The excessive installation costs and continuous maintenance of packaging equipment will hinder the growth of the vacuum packaging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Vacuum Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, machinery, process, packaging and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol and others.

On the basis of machinery, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into thermoformers, external vacuum sealers, tray sealing machines and others.

Based on process, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into skin vacuum packaging, shrink vacuum packaging and others.

On the basis of packaging, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into rigid packaging, flexible packaging and semi-rigid Packaging.

The vacuum packaging market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for vacuum packaging market includes food, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods and others.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

Global vacuum packaging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, machinery, material type, process, packaging and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vacuum packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing population, rapid urbanization, growing fast-food industry and increasing expenditure on food. Expanding food & beverage industry is further fuelling the growth in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

