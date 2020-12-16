Global Industrial Tapes Market, By Product Type (Filament tapes, Aluminium tapes, Adhesive transfer tapes, Others), Application (Packaging application, Specialized application, Others), Mode of Application (Pressure sensitive application, Acrylic based application), Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Others), End-User (Manufacturing Industry, Electrical industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Tapes Market

The Global Industrial Tapes Market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 47.5 billion in 2017 to the estimated value of USD 74.2 million in 2025. This is factored due to its vast uses and the constant innovations in the market that is going through.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Tapes Market

Industrial tapes are widely used in heavy machineries and in industries as the name suggest, mainly for packaging and masking. These tapes are used because of their high adhesive bonding, and their ability to withstand higher pressure than normal tapes. These tapes are also electric shock and water resistant, while having superior insulation as compared to the normal tapes. There are different types of industrial tapes which includes the adhesive ones and the non-adhesive ones. The adhesive tapes are the most commonly used.

Market Restraints:

Due to the high emissions of volatile organic content in the manufacturing of these industrial tapes, the market growth is being halted

The adhesives used in these industrial tapes are sensitive to Ultra-Violet rays and hence when these tapes are removed the adhesives remaining on the surface to which it was attached are tested and hence, the demand for the industrial tapes are affected

Segmentation: Global Industrial Tapes Market

By Product Type Filament tapes Aluminium tapes Adhesive transfer tapes Duct tapes Others (Single-sided and Double-sided) By Application

Packaging application Masking/Protective application Electrical & electronic application

Specialized application

Others (Decorative tapes, Splicing tapes, and Damping tapes)

By Mode of Application Pressure sensitive application Solvent based application Hot melt based application Acrylic based application

By Tape Backing Material Polypropylene Paper Polyvinyl chloride Others

By End-User Manufacturing Industry Automotive industry Construction industry Logistics industry Electrical industry Others (aerospace and electronics)



