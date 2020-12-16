Market Analysis and Insights : Global Sustainable Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 3.01 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Sustainable Packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising growth of the electrical as well as automotive sector.

Global Sustainable Packaging Market, By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal and Others), Function (Active, Moulded Pulp and Alternate Fibre), Process (Recycled Content, Reusable and Degradable), Layer (Primary, Secondary and Tertiary), Packaging (Trays, Bags, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Films, Pouches & Sachets, Drums, IBC and Others), End-user (Food, Beverage, Automobile & Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture and Personal Care), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Sustainable Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Sustainable Packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, function, process, layer, packaging and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Sustainable packaging market on the basis of material has been segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic, metal and others.

Based on function, sustainable packaging market has been segmented into active, moulded pulp and alternate fibre.

On the basis of process, sustainable packaging market has been segmented into recycled content, reusable and degradable.

On the basis of layer, sustainable packaging market has been segmented into primary, secondary and tertiary.

Sustainable Packaging has also been segmented on the basis of packaging into trays, bags, boxes, bottle & jars, films, pouches & sachets, drums, IBC and others

According to end-user, sustainable packaging market has been divided into food, beverage, automobile & electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, agriculture and personal care.

The major players covered in the sustainable packaging market report are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA., Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Gerresheimer AG, BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, DS Smith, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Reynolds, Genpack LLC, DuPont, Uflex Ltd., Evergreen Packaging LLC., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

