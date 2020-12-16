Global Insulated Packaging Market, By Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass, Others), Product (Pouch & Bags, Box & Containers, Others), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Insulated Packaging Market

Global insulated packaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of packaging methods for goods that are susceptible to temperature variations.

Market Definition: Global Insulated Packaging Market

Insulated packaging can be described as a type of packaging solution that is used for maintaining the optimal temperature for the goods and materials to be shipped. They are constituted to be a part of cold chain supply of goods, where there is continuous and refrigeration and temperature maintenance so that the quality and product effectiveness is maintained throughout.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise of e-commerce and the subsequent demand from the industry is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in consumption of goods susceptible to varying temperatures is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations posed by the authorities regarding the use of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of maintenance of these products related to the constant use of these products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Insulated Packaging Market

By Material Plastic Wood Glass Others

By Product Pouch & Bags Box & Containers Others

By End-Use Food & Beverage Industrial Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Cryopak announced a partnership with Purolator Inc. for the logistics, transportation supplying solutions. This partnership is expected to ensure the regional dominance of Cryopak for logistics and associated solutions.

In March 2017, TP3 Global and Polar Thermal Packaging Ltd. announced the initiation of a partnership and strategic alliance that is expected to widen the product portfolio and offerings to the end-users.

Competitive Analysis: Global Insulated Packaging Market

Global insulated packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insulated packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Insulated Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the insulated packaging market are Amcor Limited, American Aerogel, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith, DuPont, Huhtamaki, Innovative Energy Inc., MARKO FOAM PRODUCTS, Providence Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, TP Solutions, Pelican BioThermal, ShipItCold, Topa Thermal Packaging, TP3 Global, Polar Thermal Packaging Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation, and Therapak LLC.

