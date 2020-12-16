Market Analysis: Global Dairy Packaging Market

Global Dairy Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising health concerns and preference for fresh foods among the customers are the major factors for the increasing demand for dairy packaging.

Global Dairy Packaging Market, By Materials (Glass, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic), Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches Boxes), End-Use (Milk, Cheese, Butter, Frozen Products), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Dairy Packaging Market

Packaging is an important factor in the distribution of dairy products as they provide protection, information like product content, procedure, and ingredient information. The main motive of the packaging is to provide the food to the consumer in good condition. Packaging protects food against chemical and biological damages. New packaging technologies have been developed as per the need and convenience of the consumers. Consumer preference towards protein- based product due to the rising availability of packed diary product through various retailing channel. By providing the best-in-class international export and local production capabilities, manufacturers are trying to capture the global market.

Market Drivers:

Packaging help the customers to know about the product like their usage, features, benefits and ingredients used in it. Health Conscious consumers are aware about the high nutrition value of dairy product.

Packaging helps the food to be fresh and increases its shelf life. Without packaging the food get exposed to air which can make it dry, grow mold or spoil.

Market Restraints:

Food packaging increases the price of the food. Smaller packaging further increases packaging cost which manufacturer transfer to the consumer.

Some plastics packaging can be harmful for the health. Plastics are full of toxins which can either cause cancer or can affect your reproductive system.

Segmentation: Global Dairy Packaging Market

By Material Glass Paper & Paperboard Plastics

By Type Bottles Cans Pouches Boxes

By End- Use Milk Cheese Butter Frozen Products



