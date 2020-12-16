Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market, By Type (Bubble Wrap, Void-Fill Pillows, Others), End-Users (Electronics, E-Commerce, Automotive, Medical Devices, Housewares, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market

Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. The factors for the growth of the market are added benefits in relation to the protection and transportation of the packages layered with these films.

Market Definition: Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market

High pressure protective packaging film is a product of packaging that utilizes and stores air between its layers to add an extra layer of protection from any external factors that might affect the contents of the package. With the implementation of this packaging method, the users can achieve decline in weightage of packing as well as reduce the overall cost in transportation without compensating on the protection. Due to the presence of air in these films, a layer of protection is formed around the package without the requirement of any extra layer of rigid packaging.

Market Drivers:

Rapid and significant growth of the e-commerce industry bodes well for the market due to its widespread application

Added benefits regarding protection in transportation of the products as well as bio-degradable nature of these films is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute packaging films in the forms of paper and foam layers is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global High Pressure Protective Packaging Film Market

By Type Bubble Wrap Void-Fill Pillows Others

By End-Users Electronics E-Commerce Automotive Medical Devices Housewares Others Industrial Aviation & Aerospace



