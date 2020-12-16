Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market By Grade (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade), End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemicals, Construction, Textiles, Oil & Glass, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand to reduce the overall packaging weight and adopt environmental friendly methods of packaging.

Market Definition: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Flexible intermediate bulk containers are a type of bulk transporting packaging method that are made up of flexible and foldable fabric materials woven together. It finds it application majorly in transportation, storage and protection of dry products and contents. The container itself is light weight, recyclable and environment friendly. These bags have loops fitted over the upper portion for easy lifting and transportation. They also have the capability of being transported with the help of pallets fitted below them that makes them easier to lift and handle.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the various end-use industries resulting in increased demand for bulk packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased demand for environmental friendly, light-weight, effective bulk packaging methods; these factors are expected to positively affect the value of the market

Market Restraints:

Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation:

By Grade Type A Type B Type C Type D Food Grade

By End-User Pharmaceuticals Food Chemicals Construction Textiles Oil & Glass Others



