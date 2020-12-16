Global Luxury Packaging Market By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others), Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others), Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Luxury Packaging Market

Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in overall expenses on personal care and cosmetics product which is one of the major applications for luxury packaging methods.

Market Definition: Global Luxury Packaging Market

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package.

Market Restraints:

Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Luxury Packaging Market

By Material Glass Metal Wood Plastic Paperboard Others

By Type Folders Cartons Rigid Boxes Bags Slipcases Others

By Application Personal Care Food & Beverages Confectionary Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Packaging Market

Global luxury packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

