Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market By Raw Material (LDPE, PET, HDPE, PP, Others), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Household Care, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market

Global plastic bottles and containers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 146.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the packaging industry due to the rise in demand for packaged and consumer-friendly easy to use products.

Request For Sample:- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-plastic-bottles-and-containers-market

Market Definition: Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market

Plastic bottles are a type of packaging method that is can be defined as having a neck that is smaller than whole of the container and can be used for single use or as having continued reuse capabilities. These packaging methods are used majorly for the storage of liquids and beverages and differ in size and transparency according to the need and demand of the liquid they are storing.

Plastic containers can be defined as packaging containers that are made of plastic mixed with other substances and chemicals, and depending on the size and rigidity carry the varied type of contents. They are deemed reusable due to their cost and durability.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of lightweight-packaging methods resulting in change in preferences from heavy weighted packaging methods to plastic commercial packaging; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns regarding global warming and levels of plastic wastes globally along with no viable methods for recycling of plastics; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Inquiry Before Buying:- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-plastic-bottles-and-containers-market

Segmentation: Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market

By Raw Material Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Others

By End-Use Industry Food Beverages Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Industrial Household Care Others



Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]