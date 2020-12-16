Global Beverage Containers Market By Material Type (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals), Product Type (Bottles, Cartons, Cans, Bag-In-Boxes, Jars, Pouches, Others), Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Beverage Containers Market

Global Beverage Containers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need and adoption of bioplastics and preference of sustainable methods of packaging.

Market Definition: Global Beverage Containers Market

Beverage containers are a type of packaging product which is produced to keep the contents of the package protected and reduce the risks of contamination from external factors. They are available in different shapes and sizes depending on the need of the beverage along with the need of materials for it. These packaging solutions provide branding and content information for the product and promote the appeal of the package.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for single use beverages containers and packaging offerings which is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in the market resulting in advanced product offerings along with focused and strategic marketing initiatives undertaken by the manufacturers of beverages; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of recycling capabilities of plastics used in major products for beverage containers amid growing concerns for plastics waste globally is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Beverage Containers Market

By Material Type Plastics Paper & Paperboard Glass Metals

By Product Type Bottles Cartons Cans Bag-In-Boxes Jars Pouches Others

By Application Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Spirits Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Bottled Water Dairy Juices Sports Drinks Enhanced Water Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Sonoco Products Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of Clear Pack Company, which will significantly improve the product offerings of Sonoco for plastics packaging products and solutions for the food, beverages, chemicals, and personal care products

In November 2018, CCC Packaging announced that their subsidiary Reid Canada, Inc. had taken over Polybottle Group Limited and Humberline Packaging Inc., which will help them expand their business operations in Canada along with the introduction of Dura-Lite family of bottles product offerings

Competitive Analysis: Global Beverage Containers Market

Global beverage containers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beverage containers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Beverage Containers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the beverage containers market are Amcor Limited; Liqui-Box; BALL CORPORATION; Ardagh Group S.A.; Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.; O-I; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Sonoco Products Company; Mondi; Alcoa Corporation; Reynolds; Crown; Tetra Laval International S.A.; Stora Enso; ProAmpac; CCL Industries; Berry Global Inc.; CKS Packaging, Inc.; CCC Packaging; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Berlin Packaging; Graham Packaging Company and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Research Methodology: Global Beverage Containers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

