Market Analysis: Global Micro Packaging Market

Global Micro Packaging Market is set to witness a stable CAGR of 15.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Growing manufacturing sector is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Micro Packaging Market

Micro packaging is a packaging which is specially designed to enhance the stability and shelf life of the products. These packaging are widely used in industries like food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical. These materials have the ability to improve tamper visibility, delay oxidation and control microbial growth. Increasing health concern among consumer is the major factor, these packaging are widely used in food and beverage industry.

Market Drivers:

Growing food and drink industry is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost is restraining the growth of this market

Less R&D investment is another factor restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Uflex Limited announced the launch of their ESL Aseptic Flexi-Pouch Machine which is specially designed to extend the shelf life of the product. They are made from seven layer of extruded/blownpolyethylene film so that they can provide the U.V. protection to the product. The main aim is to provide the consumer a packaging that can extend the shelf life of the product like milk.

In October 2015, ULMA packaging announced the launch of their VTC 740 vertical packaging machine which is specially designed for the packaging of cheese, snacks and confectionary. This new machine has the ability to create 140 packs per minutes. The main aim is to increase the productivity and reduce cleaning time and changing time.

Competitive Analysis:

Global micro packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro packaging market are Amcor Limited, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Bayer AG, Tetra Pak International S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Beijing ChamGo Nano-Tech Co.,Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, InMat Inc., PolyOne Corporation, A-ROO COMPANY LLC., Helion Industries, FlexPak Services, LLC., Amerplast, Ultraperf Technologies Inc, Ajover S.A.S, Verdict Media Limited, LC Packaging, Thermo-Pack Kunststoff-Folien GmbH.

Research Methodology: Global Micro Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

