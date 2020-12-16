Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market By Product Type (Thermoformed Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshell, IV Containers & Bags, Sterile Lid, Pouches, Die-Cut Baker Cards, Guided Wire Hoops, Sterile Wraps, Others), Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization, High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization), Material Type (Plastics, Paper, Foil, Non-Woven, Foam Sheets, Glass, Metals), Application (Medical Disposable Supplies, Medical Equipment), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing instances and awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections.

Market Definition: Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Sterile medical packaging is a packaging method utilized for protection of medical products utilized in the healthcare industry against various environmental factors, contaminants, bacteria, etc. from the point of manufacturing when packaged to the end-point of consumption. This packaging process also involves decontaminating the packaging products and medical products of being sterilized of any contaminants before being used.

Market Drivers:

Growth of geriatric population resulting in high demand for medical devices and surgical equipment, which is expected to drive the growth of sterile medical packaging

High consumption of medical devices from is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations from the authorities regarding the specifications and materials used by the manufacturers in packaging is expected to restrain the market growth

Consistency in maintenance of medical packaging products and protection of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market

By Product Type Thermoformed Trays Bottles & Containers Vials & Ampoules Blister & Clamshell IV Containers & Bags Sterile Lid Pouches Die-Cut Baker Cards Guided Wire Hoops Sterile Wraps Others

By Sterilization Method Chemical Sterilization Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Hydrogen Peroxide Others Radiation Sterilization Gamma Radiation E-Beam Others High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization Steam Autoclave Dry Heat

By Material Type Plastics High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyester Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate Polystyrene Others Paper Foil Non-Woven Foam Sheets Glass Metals Aluminum Stainless Steel

By Application Medical Disposable Supplies Surgical Preparation Kit Sutures & Catheters Pre-Packed Medical Supplies Medical Equipment Cardiovascular Electrophysiology Peripheral Vascular Neurovascular Endoscopic Orthopaedic Ophthalmology Injection System Electrosurgical Accessories Others



Key Market Competitors: Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sterile medical packaging market are DuPont; Bemis Company, Inc.; DWK Life Sciences; Nelipak Corporation; puracon GmbH; BillerudKorsnäs; ProAmpac; Deufol SE; Abbott; Oliver; Heritage Paper; Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Unicep; GY Packaging; James Alexander Corporation; Sonoco Products Company; BD; ESCO Technologies inc.; Ethox Chemicals, LLC.; Gerresheimer AG; Klöckner Pentaplast; Pfizer Inc.; GS Medical Packaging Inc.; Westfield Medical Ltd; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Wipak; Sabre Medical; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Amcor Limited; 3M; Placon; Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd and Tekni-Plex Inc.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of sterile medical packaging

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

