Global Bag Closure Market By Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Application (Food, Non Food), Product Type (Clip, Pre-Cut Twist Ties), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Bag Closure Market

Global bag closure market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 269.24 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of bag closure in food industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Bag Closure Market

Bag closure is a type of a packaging which is used to keep the product safe and prevent them from getting damaged from the external factors. They are of two types clip and pre- cut twist ties. Usually, polystyrene is used for the manufacturing of the bag closure but plastic, paper & paperboard and metal are other materials which are used to make the bag closure. These bag closure are widely used in food industry as they prevent from getting spoiled which is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of bag closure in food industry is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for easy-to-apply & reclosable bag closures is another factor driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Rising environmental concern among population is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Bag Closure Market

By Type

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

By Product Type

Clip Clip Band Multiclip

Pre-Cut Twist Ties Twistband / Twiststrip Tin Tie



By Application

Food Bakery & Confectionery Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Ready-to-eat Food Others Tea Coffee



Key Market Competitors: Global Bag Closure Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bag closure market are Kwik Lok Corporation, Schutte bagclosures Uden bv, Bedford Industries, Inc, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Plas-Ties, Co., Tntind Industries Co., Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co.,Ltd, International Plastics Inc., AndFel Corp., INNO BAG SEAL, Detmold Group, Petersen Plastics, GBE Packaging, A. Rifkin Co., TruSeal (Pty) Ltd, HSA International LLC., ITW Envopak, Vikela aluvin, Versapak International Limited, EUROSEAL a.s.

Research Methodology: Global Bag Closure Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

