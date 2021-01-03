Live Streaming for the 2021 Sugar Bowl Clemson vs. Ohio State. Clemson (No. 2) will face off with Ohio State (No. 3) for the 2021 Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. EST at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Ohio State vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch Sugar Bowl Online, TV Channel, Start Time. The rivalry between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will heat up this year when they meet at the Sugar Bowl—a College Football Playoff semifinal game—in New Orleans.

Friday’s clash marks a rematch between last year’s Fiesta Bowl, which the Tigers won 29–23 to advance to the CFP championship game. The Buckeyes will look to avenge the frustrating loss, while Clemson seeks another shot at the national title after falling to LSU in early 2020.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drew plenty of attention ahead of the game by ranking Ohio State at No. 11 on his final Coaches Poll ballot last week. Swinney stood by his decision when asked about it during a press conference on Monday, saying, “I didn’t rank anybody that didn’t play nine games or more in the top 10.”

The Buckeyes (6–0) played only five regular-season games due to three COVID-related cancellations. They went on to beat Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game to capture their fourth straight Big Ten title. Meanwhile, the Tigers (10–1) only missed one contest in the ACC’s 11-game regular-season schedule and defeated Notre Dame to win the ACC championship.

The kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET

Live TV Telecast: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Free: Watch Online Here

Live Radio Commentary: Available on ESPN Radio and XM Satellite Radio

Both Clemson and Ohio State finished seventh or better in scoring among FBS teams this season. The Tigers posted an average of 44.9 points per game and the Buckeyes trailed slightly with at 42.5.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led Clemson’s offense by throwing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns. Buckeyes signal-caller Justin Fields tallied 1,521 passing yards and 15 scores during the shortened season. Both programs also present strong rushing attacks between Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Ohio State’s Master Teague and Trey Sermon, setting the stage for possibly another close clash like last year’s.

The Tigers can advance to their third straight CFP championship game with a win, while a Buckeyes victory would secure their return to the title game since winning the inaugural CFP in 2014.

This year’s Sugar Bowl will have a different feel after the city of New Orleans allowed only 3,000 fans to attend the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kick Off the 2021 New Year with the Six Bowl Games

The Sugar Bowl is one of the New Year’s six bowl games televised on ESPN.

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET) Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl (6) Oklahoma vs. (7) Florida 7:15 p.m. Jan. 1 Peach Bowl (8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame 5:00 p.m. Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State 8:45 p.m. Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State 4:00 p.m. Jan. 2 Orange Bowl (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Stream the 2021 Sugar Bowl from Around the World

Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Sugar Bowl and many other sports games through Sportsnet Now, DAZN, TSN, and a few others.

United Kingdom

In the UK, ESPN has partnered with BT Group, so fans can tune into BT Sports ESPN to watch Sugar Bowl from the UK.

Mexico

Mexican viewers will be able to watch the Sugar Bowl live stream free with ESPN Deportes, an American Spanish-language sports channel operated by ESPN and targeted to Hispanic communities in the United States and Mexico.

Cut the Cable Cord with Streaming from Many Devices

Cable options are geographically restricted, with no one option for the entire country and overseas. Not all cable options allow access to all games, so consider cutting the cable cord and moving to online streaming to watch the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Sling TV

Get the best of cable with SlingTV Orange package for only $30 USD per month, which includes ESPN. You can watch for free for 3 days, although certain restrictions apply.

AT&T TV Now

Stream TV live and on demand, anytime and anywhere from your favorite devices. Get a month-to-month subscription that can be canceled anytime. The 45-channel Plus package offers access to ESPN and many other channels.

Hulu with Live TV

If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including the Sugar Bowl game.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more, including ESPN. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

