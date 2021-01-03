Live Streaming for the 2021 Outback Bowl Ole Miss vs. Indiana. Indiana (No. 11) will face off with Ole Miss for the 2021 Outback Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Hoosiers were left out of the New Year’s Six games, but they’ll have a chance to face a SEC team in a Florida bowl. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a late-season injury, but Jack Tuttle led the Hoosiers to a win over Wisconsin. Indiana’s lone loss was by seven at playoff-bound Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are without receiver Elijah Moore, who decided to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. It hasn’t been a great season for Ole Miss under new coach Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels did put up 48 points against Alabama in an October loss.

Indiana is led by receiver Ty Fryfogle, who has 34 catches for 687 yards and seven TDs. The Rebels counter with quarterback Matt Corral, who has thrown for 2,995 yards passing and run for another 469 yards.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

It is also the first appearance by Indiana in the Outback Bowl, and the 13th bowl appearance overall. Indiana owns a 3-9 bowl record and lost 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl Jan. 2, 2020.

The Rebels have never played in the Outback Bowl either, but has made 37 bowl appearance overall. Ole Miss owns a 23-13 bowl record and beat Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016.

How to Watch the 2021 Outback Bowl

The kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Live TV Telecast: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Free: Watch Online Here

Live Radio Commentary: Available on ESPN Radio and XM Satellite Radio

Kick Off the 2021 Saturday, 2 January with the Four Bowl Games

The Outback Bowl is one of the New Year’s Saturday four bowl games televised on ESPN.

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET)

Jan. 2 Outback Bowl (23) NC State vs. Kentucky Noon ET.

Jan. 2 Outback Bowl Ole Miss vs. (11) Indiana 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Orange Bowl (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Stream the 2021 Outback Bowl from Around the World

Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Outback Bowl and many other sports games through Sportsnet Now, DAZN, TSN, and a few others.

United Kingdom

In the UK, ESPN has partnered with BT Group, so fans can tune into BT Sports ESPN to watch Outback Bowl from the UK.

Mexico

Mexican viewers will be able to watch the Outback Bowl live stream free with ESPN Deportes, an American Spanish-language sports channel operated by ESPN and targeted to Hispanic communities in the United States and Mexico.

Cut the Cable Cord with Streaming from Many Devices

Cable options are geographically restricted, with no one option for the entire country and overseas. Not all cable options allow access to all games, so consider cutting the cable cord and moving to online streaming to watch the 2021 Outback Bowl.

Sling TV

Get the best of cable with SlingTV Orange package for only $30 USD per month, which includes ESPN. You can watch for free for 3 days, although certain restrictions apply.

AT&T TV Now

Stream TV live and on demand, anytime and anywhere from your favorite devices. Get a month-to-month subscription that can be canceled anytime. The 45-channel Plus package offers access to ESPN and many other channels.

Hulu with Live TV

If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including the Outback Bowl game.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more, including ESPN. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-outback-bowl-2021-ole-miss-vs-indiana-live-stream-158317180/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-outback-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-crackst-158317185/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-indiana-vs-ole-miss-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-crack-158317192/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-ole-miss-vs-indiana-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-158317201/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-ole-miss-vs-indiana-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-158317206/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ole-miss-vs-indiana-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-158317210/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/indiana-vs-ole-miss-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-158317218/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/outback-bowl-2021-game-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-158317221/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ole-miss-vs-indiana-live-stream-cfp-2021-match-reddit-free-158317226/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-ole-miss-vs-indiana-live-stream-cfp-match-on-tv-158317229/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/outback-bowl-2021-ncaaf-cfp-live-stream-reddit-158317237/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-russia-vs-germany-live-stream-reddit-158316034/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-germany-vs-russia-live-stream-reddit-ice-hockey-158316037/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-iihf-russia-vs-germany-live-stream-reddit-158316045/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-russia-vs-germany-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-158316066/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/germany-vs-russia-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-158316073/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-germany-vs-russia-live-stream-reddit-wjc-2021-game-158316083/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/russia-vs-germany-live-streaming-reddit-free-158316092/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wjc-2021-russia-vs-germany-live-streaming-reddit-free-158316098/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-russia-vs-germany-live-stream-ice-hockey-match-on-tv-158316104/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-russia-vs-germany-live-stream-reddit-iihf-match-158316106/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-iihf-world-junior-championship-2021-qf1-live-stream-158316114/

Live Stream the 2021 Outback Bowl Anywhere in the World with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in a location where ESPN is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the 2021 Outback Bowl!

Please note: In addition to using VPN, you will need to sign up for a service that offers Pay-Per-View packages, such as ESPN.

Be sure to check the legalities of using VPN in your country and for the material you wish to view, as VPNs are banned in several countries.

Is it possible to watch the 2021 Outback Bowl live stream free via Reddit?

In the past, communities formed on Reddit, called subreddits, which were used to stream the match for free. Reddit has banned these subreddits for copyright violations. So fans can’t watch the 2021 Outback Bowl via Reddit but can get valuable information.