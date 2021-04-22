FC Barcelona vs. Getafe: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch La Liga 2021, Lionel Messi (Thursday, April 22). Having claimed their first piece of silverware for the season, Barcelona will aspire to keep their dreams of La Liga glory alive when they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou on Thursday.

Barca thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in last weekend’s Copa del Rey final. Lionel Messi bagged a brace while Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong netted in a 12-minute flurry of goals. In La Liga action, Getafe managed to take a point from a goalless stalemate with Real Madrid.

With Atletico Madrid managing to return to winning ways, third-placed Barcelona are now five points adrift of Diego Simeone’s side in the race for glory – although the Blaugrana do have a game in hand – and they must keep an eye on Sevilla, who sit just one point and one place below after 31 games.

However, Barcelona and their league-high 69 goals have strung together a 12-game unbeaten league run on home soil – winning five of their last six – but Getafe command plenty of respect after their resilient showing against Los Blancos.

Thursday’s match will air on beIN sports EN + ES. You can watch the games for free online if you sign up for a free trial with fuboTV, which runs for seven days.

FC Barcelona vs. Getafe (La Liga 2021)

Start time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports EN + ES (Channel finder: Verizon Fios | AT&T U-verse | Comcast Xfinity | Spectrum/Charter | Optimum/Altice | DIRECTV | Dish | Hulu | fuboTV | Sling.)

Live stream: beIN Sports | Sling | fuboTV (free trial) – If you have cable subscription, you can use the login credentials from your TV provider to watch online via beIN Sports. If you don’t have cable, you can watch via Sling with their World Sports add-on package — or via fuboTV, which includes beIN sports with their base package (and free trial)

More coverage via the Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla defeated Levante 1-0 on Wednesday to move to third place in the Spanish league and keep alive its title chances.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored early in the second half to give Sevilla its fourth straight victory — and sixth in its last seven league matches.

“We’ll keep fighting for the league title,” En-Nesyri said. “We are six matches away.”

Julen Lopetegui’s team reached 67 points, three behind league leader Atlético Madrid, which hosts Huesca on Thursday. Second-place Real Madrid also has 67 points ahead of its visit to Cádiz later Wednesday. Fourth-place Barcelona was two points behind. The Catalan club hosts Getafe on Thursday.

Sevilla is unbeaten in seven matches since being eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the Champions League in March.

It was the second loss in a row for Levante, which stayed 12th in the standings.

Players from Sevilla and Levante entered the match in Valencia wearing T-shirts condemning the Super League proposed by some of Europe’s top clubs.

The new league essentially folded before it even got started because of widespread criticism across the world of soccer, though Madrid and Barcelona were yet to officially say they were abandoning the project. The other 10 founding members dropped out.

Osasuna defeated Valencia 3-1 for its third win in a row, moving to eighth place. Valencia, winless in four matches, remained 14th, seven points from the relegation zone.

Players from both teams also wore T-shirts against the Super League before the match.

The Spanish league went ahead with its campaign against the new competition despite a local court injunction prohibiting actions against proposed league.

Among the actions by the Spanish league was a video urging teams to “earn it on the pitch!”

The messages was accompanied by the Champions League logo at the end, and the words “football is for the fans.”

Barcelona vs Getafe live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch La Liga online

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium in the world opens its doors again for a massive Barcelona match as they welcome Getafe on Thursday’s late kickoff. The Blaugrana are coming off a Copa del Rey win on the weekend and start a run of eight games to finish the La Liga season. Barça control their own destiny and will win the title with eight straight victories over the next six weeks. But it won’t be easy, and the first game is already very difficult against a very tough Getafe side. This will be fun, and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2020-21 La Liga, Matchday 31

Date/Time: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

VAR: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), Not Available (India)

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!

Barcelona will look to keep up their La Liga title challenge when they host Getafe on Thursday at 9pm (UK time).

Ronald Koeman’s side currently sit fourth in the table, five points adrift of joint-leaders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and two behind Sevilla. Getafe, meanwhile, are 15th and still need a few more results to avoid relegation.