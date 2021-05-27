The North Bergen School District is making preparations to reopen its schools for in-person education on April 19, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured is the North Bergen High School. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)
Hudson County’s public schools will receive more than $267 million as part of the latest round of federal pandemic relief money, with every public school district in the county slated to get more than $1 million.
Jersey City will receive $101.6 million, the greatest number in the county, followed by Union City, which is slated to receive $48.4 million, and West New York, which will get $27.8 million, according to state projections.
Hudson’s share accounts for roughly 10% of the total $2.76 billion in federal aid to New Jersey’s schools.
Jersey City school board President Mussab Ali said the $101.6 million was in line with the district’s expectations. But it’s still a “significant chunk of money,” he said.
School officials have broad leeway in deciding what to do with the money, but there are some restrictions. Districts have until October 2024 to spend the funds, and 20% of districts’ allotment must go to addressing students’ learning loss during the pandemic. School officials must also submit plans to the state for reopening in-person classes in September.
The state Department of Education lists a number of potential uses for the money, including “training and professional development,” “purchasing educational technology,” and implementing summer school programs.
Officials are still developing plans for how the money will be spent.
In Jersey City, Ali hopes some of the money can go to improving the district’s aging infrastructure. But school officials are keeping an eye on next year’s cuts in state aid; Jersey City is set to lose $71 million in state funding for the 2021-2022 school year, the most of any district in the state.
“The problem is really we just have no idea what the state is going to cut from our budget,” Ali said. Even with the federal aid money, he said, “I don’t see it as, like, all right, this is all we need and now we’re good financially.”
Daniel Choffo, the business administrator and board secretary of the Harrison school district, said the new round of federal funding is “definitely helping us.”
The district plans to upgrade heating and ventilation units at its schools and replace aging windows and doors. Officials also plan to add summer school and after-school programs for students.
“We’re a poor district, so it’s definitely helping us,” Choffo said, noting that 85% of Harrison students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. “We’re happy with it.”
School officials in North Bergen, which is slated to receive $22.5 million in aid, are “compiling a lot of different wish lists,” Superintendent George Solter said.
The North Hudson district is considering upgrading its infrastructure and adding new classroom technology, he said.
“I would love to expand our STEM program, I would love to work with our at-risk students to make sure that we can close that achievement gap, I would love to, with the younger children, work on getting their reading improved,” he said.
But Solter is mindful of the fact that the money is effectively a onetime payment.
“We’re looking at things that could be sustainable, is really what we’re looking for,” he said.