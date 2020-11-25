Global Cigarette Filters Market: Overview

Cigarette filters are designed in such a way that it effectively absorbs vapor and are able to accumulate components of smoke particulate. Filters are also utilized in the preventing tobacco from the mouth of the smoker. It also serves as a mouthpiece, which will not collapse as the cigarette is smoked. Around 95% of cigarette filters are made from a plastic variant, cellulose acetate, and the remaining are made from rayon and papers. Thinner than even a thread, cellulose acetate tow fibers are white in color and are packed tightly together so as to make a filter and they resemble cotton. However, several other materials have been tries, tested, and rejected in favor of acetate, thanks to the flavor that it produces.

However, when cigarette filters are tossed into the environment, along with the plastic content of the filter, heavy metals, nicotine and many other harmful chemicals are absorbed by the environment, which proves to be harmful for the man and nature. This factor is likely to impede growth of the global cigarette filters market in the years to come.

Application, filter type, material, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global Cigarette Filters market has been classified.

Global Cigarette Filters Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global cigarette filters market is mentioned as below:

In September 2017, Lithuania based manufacturer of cigarette filters, Nemuno Bang started its operation in September. With the function of this new facility in South Africa, the company is estimated to enhance its capabilities and capacity in the region.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global cigarette filters market comprise the below-mentioned:

Nemuno Banga LLC

BIO-ON

Yuri Gagarin PLC

BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Cerdia International GmbH

Global Cigarette Filters Market: Key Trends

The global cigarette filters market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Awareness about the Harmful Effects of Smoking to Boost Demand

The harmful effects of smoking cigarette is boosting the importance of filters, which is likely to play an important role in expanding the global cigarette filters market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. As more people become aware of the harmful effects of amoking, the demand for cigarette filters are expected to rise. However, these filters are not able to block all the harmful chemicals from entering the lungs of the smokers.