Food Storage Bags Market: Market Overview

Food storage bags are one of the most widely used plastic bags in everyday usage. Food storage bags owing to their chemical inertness are favourable for packaging of different kinds of materials including hazardous substances. High durability to weight ratio and more flexibility makes food storage bags a feasible choice for packaging of food, chemicals, and also pharmaceutical packaging among substitutes. Manufactures produce food storage bags in a variety of shapes and sizes. Most of the food storage bags that are commonly used are made up of low density food storage (LDPE). Food storage bags are used in food packaging as they provide extended shelf life when coated or lined with barrier films.

Food Storage Bags Market: Market Dynamics

Printed food storage bags provide a powerful tool for branding and promotion. Using printed food storage bags as a method of promotion is relatively economical when compared to other promotional methods such as using electronic and print media. This inclination of manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for food storage bags during the forecast period.

Food storage bags end up in landfills usually after single use and stay there for thousands of years. Only 4-5% of the food storage bags are recycled and thus their disposal becomes the biggest challenge. However, with the rising consumer awareness about the environmental issues, the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging solutions is surging. Emphasis is on usage of recyclable plastic bags, this has resulted in decreased usage of conventional food storage bags. Most food storage bags or film manufacturers are using specialty ingredients along with the basic polymer such as oxo-biodegradable materials to make biodegradable plastic bags.

Better substitutes are paper bags and fabric bags which are gaining traction owing to their biodegradability, reusability and recyclability. Availability of so many alternative packaging solutions is expected to increase growth of food storage bags. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to nearly about 100 countries all over the world. This pandemic has started to show major impacts on food storage bags market. COVID-19 pandemic impacted badly on the food and beverages packaging industry and hence also impacted the growth of food storage bags market up to a certain extent all over the world.

Food Storage Bags Market: Regional Outlook

With high amount of harmful plastic litter surfacing on the ocean surfaces, the governing bodies of various nations of European Union are imposing stringent regulations against the usage of food storage bags. Retailers in countries including U.K., Germany, and Switzerland are charging a nominal fee for food storage bags. This has resulted in a significant reduction in consumption of food storage bags in Europe. In Saudi Arabia, packaging solutions made up of food storage must comply with the regulations approved and contain an oxo-biodegradable content.