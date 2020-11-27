LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Schlumberger, Paradigm, ION Geophysical, Ikon Science, INT, Exprodat Consulting, GEPlan Consulting, Landmark Solutions, GE(Baker Hughes), IHS, Emerson, Peloton, Computer Modelling Group, Petroleum Experts, Kongsberg Gruppen, OVS Group, P2 Energy Solutions Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud Based, On-premises Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Segment by Application: , On-shore, Off-shore

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1908064/global-exploration-amp-production-e-amp-p-software-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1908064/global-exploration-amp-production-e-amp-p-software-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1d0810b30e30d1e3c95afe138ad8ef95,0,1,global-exploration-amp-production-e-amp-p-software-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cloud Based

1.3.3 On-premises

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-shore

1.4.3 Off-shore 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Trends

2.3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue

3.4 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger

11.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.1.3 Schlumberger Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.2 Paradigm

11.2.1 Paradigm Company Details

11.2.2 Paradigm Business Overview

11.2.3 Paradigm Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.2.4 Paradigm Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Paradigm Recent Development

11.3 ION Geophysical

11.3.1 ION Geophysical Company Details

11.3.2 ION Geophysical Business Overview

11.3.3 ION Geophysical Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.3.4 ION Geophysical Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ION Geophysical Recent Development

11.4 Ikon Science

11.4.1 Ikon Science Company Details

11.4.2 Ikon Science Business Overview

11.4.3 Ikon Science Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.4.4 Ikon Science Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Ikon Science Recent Development

11.5 INT

11.5.1 INT Company Details

11.5.2 INT Business Overview

11.5.3 INT Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.5.4 INT Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 INT Recent Development

11.6 Exprodat Consulting

11.6.1 Exprodat Consulting Company Details

11.6.2 Exprodat Consulting Business Overview

11.6.3 Exprodat Consulting Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.6.4 Exprodat Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Exprodat Consulting Recent Development

11.7 GEPlan Consulting

11.7.1 GEPlan Consulting Company Details

11.7.2 GEPlan Consulting Business Overview

11.7.3 GEPlan Consulting Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.7.4 GEPlan Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 GEPlan Consulting Recent Development

11.8 Landmark Solutions

11.8.1 Landmark Solutions Company Details

11.8.2 Landmark Solutions Business Overview

11.8.3 Landmark Solutions Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.8.4 Landmark Solutions Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Landmark Solutions Recent Development

11.9 GE(Baker Hughes)

11.9.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Company Details

11.9.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

11.9.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.9.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

11.10 IHS

11.10.1 IHS Company Details

11.10.2 IHS Business Overview

11.10.3 IHS Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

11.10.4 IHS Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 IHS Recent Development

11.11 Emerson

10.11.1 Emerson Company Details

10.11.2 Emerson Business Overview

10.11.3 Emerson Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.11.4 Emerson Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Emerson Recent Development

11.12 Peloton

10.12.1 Peloton Company Details

10.12.2 Peloton Business Overview

10.12.3 Peloton Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.12.4 Peloton Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Peloton Recent Development

11.13 Computer Modelling Group

10.13.1 Computer Modelling Group Company Details

10.13.2 Computer Modelling Group Business Overview

10.13.3 Computer Modelling Group Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.13.4 Computer Modelling Group Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Computer Modelling Group Recent Development

11.14 Petroleum Experts

10.14.1 Petroleum Experts Company Details

10.14.2 Petroleum Experts Business Overview

10.14.3 Petroleum Experts Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.14.4 Petroleum Experts Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Petroleum Experts Recent Development

11.15 Kongsberg Gruppen

10.15.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

10.15.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview

10.15.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.15.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

11.16 OVS Group

10.16.1 OVS Group Company Details

10.16.2 OVS Group Business Overview

10.16.3 OVS Group Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.16.4 OVS Group Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 OVS Group Recent Development

11.17 P2 Energy Solutions

10.17.1 P2 Energy Solutions Company Details

10.17.2 P2 Energy Solutions Business Overview

10.17.3 P2 Energy Solutions Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction

10.17.4 P2 Energy Solutions Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 P2 Energy Solutions Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.