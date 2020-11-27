Report Ocean published a new research study on the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.

The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.

In the report, the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market has been divided in the various segments

Segment by Type, the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) market is segmented into

Type X

Type C

Others

Segment by application, the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) market is segmented into

Residential

Non-Residential

The major vendors covered:

Saint-Gobain

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline a/S

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

FaCT – RCF Building Products Ltd.

american Gypsum

Formglas Products Ltd

Gillespie

Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Stromberg architectural

Rapidwall

Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

Intexforms, Inc.

Fibrex

Gc Products, Inc.

Strategical Coverage in the Report

• Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

• Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Summary

• Study on Market Research Factors

• Segmentation-based market analysis

• Economic Impact on the Industry

• Marketing Strategy Comprehension

• Market Competition Calculation

• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation

• Cost Analysis

• Competitive Landscape Analysis

• Industrial Chain Analysis

• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The objectives of the report are:

• To know the market size of the Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.

• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.

• To analyse the value of the Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market, depending on key regions

• To analyse the Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.

• To examine the Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.

• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.

• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.

• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type X

1.4.3 Type C

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saint-Gobain

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.2 Continental Building Products

11.2.1 Continental Building Products Corporation Information

11.2.2 Continental Building Products Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Continental Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Continental Building Products Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.2.5 Continental Building Products Related Developments

11.3 USG Corporation

11.3.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 USG Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 USG Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 USG Corporation Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.3.5 USG Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Knauf Danoline A/S

11.4.1 Knauf Danoline A/S Corporation Information

11.4.2 Knauf Danoline A/S Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Knauf Danoline A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Knauf Danoline A/S Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.4.5 Knauf Danoline A/S Related Developments

11.5 Georgia-Pacific

11.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.5.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Georgia-Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.5.5 Georgia-Pacific Related Developments

11.6 National Gypsum Company

11.6.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 National Gypsum Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 National Gypsum Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 National Gypsum Company Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.6.5 National Gypsum Company Related Developments

11.7 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

11.7.1 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.7.5 Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd.

11.8.1 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.8.5 FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. Related Developments

11.9 American Gypsum

11.9.1 American Gypsum Corporation Information

11.9.2 American Gypsum Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 American Gypsum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 American Gypsum Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.9.5 American Gypsum Related Developments

11.10 Formglas Products Ltd

11.10.1 Formglas Products Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Formglas Products Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Formglas Products Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Formglas Products Ltd Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Products Offered

11.10.5 Formglas Products Ltd Related Developments

11.12 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

11.12.1 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.12.5 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.13 Stromberg Architectural

11.13.1 Stromberg Architectural Corporation Information

11.13.2 Stromberg Architectural Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Stromberg Architectural Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Stromberg Architectural Products Offered

11.13.5 Stromberg Architectural Related Developments

11.14 Rapidwall

11.14.1 Rapidwall Corporation Information

11.14.2 Rapidwall Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Rapidwall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Rapidwall Products Offered

11.14.5 Rapidwall Related Developments

11.15 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

11.15.1 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd Corporation Information

11.15.2 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd Products Offered

11.15.5 Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd Related Developments

11.16 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

11.16.1 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.16.5 Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.17 Owens Corning

11.17.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.17.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

11.17.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.18 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

11.18.1 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C. Corporation Information

11.18.2 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C. Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C. Products Offered

11.18.5 Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C. Related Developments

11.19 Intexforms, Inc.

11.19.1 Intexforms, Inc. Corporation Information

11.19.2 Intexforms, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Intexforms, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Intexforms, Inc. Products Offered

11.19.5 Intexforms, Inc. Related Developments

11.20 Fibrex

11.20.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Fibrex Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Fibrex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Fibrex Products Offered

11.20.5 Fibrex Related Developments

11.21 Gc Products, Inc.

11.21.1 Gc Products, Inc. Corporation Information

11.21.2 Gc Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Gc Products, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Gc Products, Inc. Products Offered

11.21.5 Gc Products, Inc. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

