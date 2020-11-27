Report Ocean published a new research study on the Drilling and Completion Fluid Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Drilling and Completion Fluid Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.

The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.

In the report, the Drilling and Completion Fluid Market has been divided in the various segments

Segment by Type, the Drilling and Completion Fluid market is segmented into

Water-based System

Oil-based System

Synthetic-based System

Others

Segment by application, the Drilling and Completion Fluid market is segmented into

Onshore

Offshore

The major vendors covered:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Newpark Resources

Tetra Technologies

CES

National Oilwell Varco

Secure Energy Services

Weatherford International

Q’max Solutions

Global Drilling and Chemicals

Sagemines

Scomi

Strategical Coverage in the Report

• Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

• Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Summary

• Study on Market Research Factors

• Segmentation-based market analysis

• Economic Impact on the Industry

• Marketing Strategy Comprehension

• Market Competition Calculation

• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation

• Cost Analysis

• Competitive Landscape Analysis

• Industrial Chain Analysis

• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The objectives of the report are:

• To know the market size of the Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.

• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.

• To analyse the value of the Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market, depending on key regions

• To analyse the Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.

• To examine the Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.

• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.

• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.

• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Drilling and Completion Fluid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-based System

1.4.3 Oil-based System

1.4.4 Synthetic-based System

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Drilling and Completion Fluid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Drilling and Completion Fluid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drilling and Completion Fluid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drilling and Completion Fluid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Drilling and Completion Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Drilling and Completion Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Drilling and Completion Fluid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid by Country

6.1.1 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid by Country

7.1.1 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Drilling and Completion Fluid by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Baker Hughes

11.1.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

11.1.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Baker Hughes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Baker Hughes Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.1.5 Baker Hughes Related Developments

11.2 Halliburton

11.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Halliburton Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.2.5 Halliburton Related Developments

11.3 Schlumberger

11.3.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

11.3.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Schlumberger Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.3.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

11.4 Newpark Resources

11.4.1 Newpark Resources Corporation Information

11.4.2 Newpark Resources Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Newpark Resources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Newpark Resources Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.4.5 Newpark Resources Related Developments

11.5 Tetra Technologies

11.5.1 Tetra Technologies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tetra Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Tetra Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Tetra Technologies Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.5.5 Tetra Technologies Related Developments

11.6 CES

11.6.1 CES Corporation Information

11.6.2 CES Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 CES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 CES Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.6.5 CES Related Developments

11.7 National Oilwell Varco

11.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

11.7.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 National Oilwell Varco Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.7.5 National Oilwell Varco Related Developments

11.8 Secure Energy Services

11.8.1 Secure Energy Services Corporation Information

11.8.2 Secure Energy Services Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Secure Energy Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Secure Energy Services Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.8.5 Secure Energy Services Related Developments

11.9 Weatherford International

11.9.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

11.9.2 Weatherford International Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Weatherford International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Weatherford International Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.9.5 Weatherford International Related Developments

11.10 Q’max Solutions

11.10.1 Q’max Solutions Corporation Information

11.10.2 Q’max Solutions Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Q’max Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Q’max Solutions Drilling and Completion Fluid Products Offered

11.10.5 Q’max Solutions Related Developments

11.12 Sagemines

11.12.1 Sagemines Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sagemines Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sagemines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sagemines Products Offered

11.12.5 Sagemines Related Developments

11.13 Scomi

11.13.1 Scomi Corporation Information

11.13.2 Scomi Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Scomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Scomi Products Offered

11.13.5 Scomi Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drilling and Completion Fluid Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Drilling and Completion Fluid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

