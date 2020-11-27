Report Ocean published a new research study on the Plastisol-based Ink Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Plastisol-based Ink Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.
The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Plastisol-based Ink Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Plastisol-based Ink Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.
In the report, the Plastisol-based Ink Market has been divided in the various segments
Segment by Type, the Plastisol-based Ink market is segmented into
Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks
General Plastisol Inks
Non-PVC Plastisol Inks
Segment by application, the Plastisol-based Ink market is segmented into
Cotton Fabric
Polyester & Nylon Fabrics
Blend Fabric
The major vendors covered:
PolyOne
Lancer Group
Rutland Plastic Technologies
ICC
Huber Group
Fujifilm
Sunlan Chemicals
KaRaN
Zhongyi Ink & Paint
Sophah Screen Printing Technology
Dexin
Strategical Coverage in the Report
• Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
• Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Summary
• Study on Market Research Factors
• Segmentation-based market analysis
• Economic Impact on the Industry
• Marketing Strategy Comprehension
• Market Competition Calculation
• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation
• Cost Analysis
• Competitive Landscape Analysis
• Industrial Chain Analysis
• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
The objectives of the report are:
• To know the market size of the Global Plastisol-based Ink Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.
• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.
• To analyse the value of the Global Plastisol-based Ink Market, depending on key regions
• To analyse the Global Plastisol-based Ink Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.
• To examine the Global Plastisol-based Ink Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.
• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.
• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.
• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastisol-based Ink Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Plastisol-based Ink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks
1.4.3 General Plastisol Inks
1.4.4 Non-PVC Plastisol Inks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cotton Fabric
1.5.3 Polyester & Nylon Fabrics
1.5.4 Blend Fabric
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Plastisol-based Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastisol-based Ink Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Plastisol-based Ink Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Plastisol-based Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plastisol-based Ink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastisol-based Ink Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastisol-based Ink Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Plastisol-based Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Plastisol-based Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Plastisol-based Ink Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plastisol-based Ink by Country
6.1.1 North America Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastisol-based Ink by Country
7.1.1 Europe Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plastisol-based Ink by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PolyOne
11.1.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
11.1.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 PolyOne Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.1.5 PolyOne Related Developments
11.2 Lancer Group
11.2.1 Lancer Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Lancer Group Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Lancer Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Lancer Group Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.2.5 Lancer Group Related Developments
11.3 Rutland Plastic Technologies
11.3.1 Rutland Plastic Technologies Corporation Information
11.3.2 Rutland Plastic Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Rutland Plastic Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Rutland Plastic Technologies Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.3.5 Rutland Plastic Technologies Related Developments
11.4 ICC
11.4.1 ICC Corporation Information
11.4.2 ICC Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 ICC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 ICC Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.4.5 ICC Related Developments
11.5 Huber Group
11.5.1 Huber Group Corporation Information
11.5.2 Huber Group Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Huber Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Huber Group Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.5.5 Huber Group Related Developments
11.6 Fujifilm
11.6.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information
11.6.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Fujifilm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Fujifilm Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.6.5 Fujifilm Related Developments
11.7 Sunlan Chemicals
11.7.1 Sunlan Chemicals Corporation Information
11.7.2 Sunlan Chemicals Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sunlan Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Sunlan Chemicals Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.7.5 Sunlan Chemicals Related Developments
11.8 KARAN
11.8.1 KARAN Corporation Information
11.8.2 KARAN Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 KARAN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 KARAN Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.8.5 KARAN Related Developments
11.9 Zhongyi Ink & Paint
11.9.1 Zhongyi Ink & Paint Corporation Information
11.9.2 Zhongyi Ink & Paint Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Zhongyi Ink & Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Zhongyi Ink & Paint Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.9.5 Zhongyi Ink & Paint Related Developments
11.10 Sophah Screen Printing Technology
11.10.1 Sophah Screen Printing Technology Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sophah Screen Printing Technology Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sophah Screen Printing Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Sophah Screen Printing Technology Plastisol-based Ink Products Offered
11.10.5 Sophah Screen Printing Technology Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Plastisol-based Ink Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plastisol-based Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plastisol-based Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plastisol-based Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plastisol-based Ink Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Plastisol-based Ink Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
