Report Ocean published a new research study on the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.

The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.

In the report, the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market has been divided in the various segments

Segment by Type, the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) market is segmented into

Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

Juvenile Hormone analogs & Mimics

anti-juvenile Hormone agents

Segment by application, the Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) market is segmented into

agricultural

Livestock Pests

Commercial Pest Control

The major vendors covered:

Bayer Cropscience aG

DOW Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Syngenta aG

adama agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-agan)

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Central Garden & Pets Co.

Valent U.S.a Corporation

Russell IPM Ltd

Strategical Coverage in the Report

• Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

• Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Summary

• Study on Market Research Factors

• Segmentation-based market analysis

• Economic Impact on the Industry

• Marketing Strategy Comprehension

• Market Competition Calculation

• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation

• Cost Analysis

• Competitive Landscape Analysis

• Industrial Chain Analysis

• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The objectives of the report are:

• To know the market size of the Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.

• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.

• To analyse the value of the Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market, depending on key regions

• To analyse the Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.

• To examine the Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.

• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.

• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.

• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

1.4.3 Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics

1.4.4 Anti-juvenile Hormone Agents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Livestock Pests

1.5.4 Commercial Pest Control

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) by Country

6.1.1 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer Cropscience AG

11.1.1 Bayer Cropscience AG Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer Cropscience AG Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bayer Cropscience AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bayer Cropscience AG Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.1.5 Bayer Cropscience AG Related Developments

11.2 DOW Chemical Company

11.2.1 DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DOW Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DOW Chemical Company Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.2.5 DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

11.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited Related Developments

11.4 Syngenta AG

11.4.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information

11.4.2 Syngenta AG Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Syngenta AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Syngenta AG Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.4.5 Syngenta AG Related Developments

11.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan)

11.5.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.5.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan) Related Developments

11.6 Nufarm Limited

11.6.1 Nufarm Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nufarm Limited Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nufarm Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nufarm Limited Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.6.5 Nufarm Limited Related Developments

11.7 Platform Specialty Products Corporation

11.7.1 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.7.5 Platform Specialty Products Corporation Related Developments

11.8 Central Garden & Pets Co.

11.8.1 Central Garden & Pets Co. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Central Garden & Pets Co. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Central Garden & Pets Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Central Garden & Pets Co. Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.8.5 Central Garden & Pets Co. Related Developments

11.9 Valent U.S.A Corporation

11.9.1 Valent U.S.A Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Valent U.S.A Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Valent U.S.A Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Valent U.S.A Corporation Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.9.5 Valent U.S.A Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Russell IPM Ltd

11.10.1 Russell IPM Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Russell IPM Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Russell IPM Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Russell IPM Ltd Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Products Offered

11.10.5 Russell IPM Ltd Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

