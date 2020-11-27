Report Ocean published a new research study on the Fibreglass Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Fibreglass Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.
The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Fibreglass Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Fibreglass Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.
In the report, the Fibreglass Market has been divided in the various segments
Segment by Type, the Fibreglass market is segmented into
Glass Wool
Direct and assembled Roving
Chopped Strand
Yarn
Others
Segment by application, the Fibreglass market is segmented into
Construction & Infrastructure
automotive
Wind Energy
Electronics
aerospace
Construction
Others
The major vendors covered:
Owens Corning
PPG Industries, Inc.
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
Saint-Gobain
Sisecam Group
Saertex Group
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
Kcc Corporation
China Jushi Co., Ltd.
Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
Johns Manville Corp.
PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
Knauf Insulation
Certainteed Corporation
Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY2070
Strategical Coverage in the Report
• Global Fibreglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
• Global Fibreglass Market Summary
• Study on Market Research Factors
• Segmentation-based market analysis
• Economic Impact on the Industry
• Marketing Strategy Comprehension
• Market Competition Calculation
• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation
• Cost Analysis
• Competitive Landscape Analysis
• Industrial Chain Analysis
• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
The objectives of the report are:
• To know the market size of the Global Fibreglass Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.
• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.
• To analyse the value of the Global Fibreglass Market, depending on key regions
• To analyse the Global Fibreglass Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.
• To examine the Global Fibreglass Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.
• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.
• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.
• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY2070
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fibreglass Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Fibreglass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Glass Wool
1.4.3 Direct and Assembled Roving
1.4.4 Chopped Strand
1.4.5 Yarn
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction & Infrastructure
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Wind Energy
1.5.5 Electronics
1.5.6 Aerospace
1.5.7 Construction
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fibreglass Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Fibreglass Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Fibreglass, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Fibreglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Fibreglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Fibreglass Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Fibreglass Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fibreglass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Fibreglass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Fibreglass Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fibreglass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Fibreglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fibreglass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fibreglass Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Fibreglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Fibreglass Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Fibreglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fibreglass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fibreglass Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fibreglass Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fibreglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fibreglass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Fibreglass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Fibreglass Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fibreglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fibreglass by Country
6.1.1 North America Fibreglass Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Fibreglass Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fibreglass by Country
7.1.1 Europe Fibreglass Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Fibreglass Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fibreglass by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fibreglass by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Fibreglass Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Fibreglass Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Owens Corning
11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Owens Corning Fibreglass Products Offered
11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
11.2 PPG Industries, Inc.
11.2.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Corporation Information
11.2.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Fibreglass Products Offered
11.2.5 PPG Industries, Inc. Related Developments
11.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
11.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.3.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered
11.3.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.4 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
11.4.1 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.4.2 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered
11.4.5 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.5 Saint-Gobain
11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Fibreglass Products Offered
11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.6 Sisecam Group
11.6.1 Sisecam Group Corporation Information
11.6.2 Sisecam Group Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sisecam Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Sisecam Group Fibreglass Products Offered
11.6.5 Sisecam Group Related Developments
11.7 Saertex Group
11.7.1 Saertex Group Corporation Information
11.7.2 Saertex Group Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Saertex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Saertex Group Fibreglass Products Offered
11.7.5 Saertex Group Related Developments
11.8 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
11.8.1 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.8.2 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered
11.8.5 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.9 Kcc Corporation
11.9.1 Kcc Corporation Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kcc Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Kcc Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kcc Corporation Fibreglass Products Offered
11.9.5 Kcc Corporation Related Developments
11.10 China Jushi Co., Ltd.
11.10.1 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.10.2 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered
11.10.5 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.1 Owens Corning
11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Owens Corning Fibreglass Products Offered
11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
11.12 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
11.12.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Corporation Information
11.12.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Products Offered
11.12.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Related Developments
11.13 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company
11.13.1 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Corporation Information
11.13.2 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Products Offered
11.13.5 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Related Developments
11.14 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
11.14.1 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Corporation Information
11.14.2 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Products Offered
11.14.5 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Related Developments
11.15 Johns Manville Corp.
11.15.1 Johns Manville Corp. Corporation Information
11.15.2 Johns Manville Corp. Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Johns Manville Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Johns Manville Corp. Products Offered
11.15.5 Johns Manville Corp. Related Developments
11.16 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
11.16.1 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.16.2 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Products Offered
11.16.5 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.17 Knauf Insulation
11.17.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
11.17.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Knauf Insulation Products Offered
11.17.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments
11.18 Certainteed Corporation
11.18.1 Certainteed Corporation Corporation Information
11.18.2 Certainteed Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Certainteed Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Certainteed Corporation Products Offered
11.18.5 Certainteed Corporation Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Fibreglass Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fibreglass Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fibreglass Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Matthew S
Email: [email protected]