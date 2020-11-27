Report Ocean published a new research study on the Fibreglass Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Fibreglass Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.

The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Fibreglass Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Fibreglass Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.

In the report, the Fibreglass Market has been divided in the various segments

Segment by Type, the Fibreglass market is segmented into

Glass Wool

Direct and assembled Roving

Chopped Strand

Yarn

Others

Segment by application, the Fibreglass market is segmented into

Construction & Infrastructure

automotive

Wind Energy

Electronics

aerospace

Construction

Others

The major vendors covered:

Owens Corning

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam Group

Saertex Group

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Kcc Corporation

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Johns Manville Corp.

PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Certainteed Corporation

Strategical Coverage in the Report

• Global Fibreglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

• Global Fibreglass Market Summary

• Study on Market Research Factors

• Segmentation-based market analysis

• Economic Impact on the Industry

• Marketing Strategy Comprehension

• Market Competition Calculation

• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation

• Cost Analysis

• Competitive Landscape Analysis

• Industrial Chain Analysis

• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The objectives of the report are:

• To know the market size of the Global Fibreglass Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.

• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.

• To analyse the value of the Global Fibreglass Market, depending on key regions

• To analyse the Global Fibreglass Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.

• To examine the Global Fibreglass Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.

• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.

• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.

• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fibreglass Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fibreglass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Wool

1.4.3 Direct and Assembled Roving

1.4.4 Chopped Strand

1.4.5 Yarn

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction & Infrastructure

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Wind Energy

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Aerospace

1.5.7 Construction

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fibreglass Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fibreglass Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fibreglass, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fibreglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fibreglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fibreglass Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fibreglass Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fibreglass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fibreglass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fibreglass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fibreglass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fibreglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fibreglass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fibreglass Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fibreglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fibreglass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fibreglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fibreglass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fibreglass Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fibreglass Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fibreglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fibreglass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fibreglass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fibreglass Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fibreglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fibreglass by Country

6.1.1 North America Fibreglass Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fibreglass Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fibreglass by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fibreglass Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fibreglass Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fibreglass by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fibreglass by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fibreglass Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fibreglass Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Owens Corning Fibreglass Products Offered

11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.2 PPG Industries, Inc.

11.2.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Fibreglass Products Offered

11.2.5 PPG Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

11.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered

11.3.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.4 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered

11.4.5 Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.5 Saint-Gobain

11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Fibreglass Products Offered

11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.6 Sisecam Group

11.6.1 Sisecam Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sisecam Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sisecam Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sisecam Group Fibreglass Products Offered

11.6.5 Sisecam Group Related Developments

11.7 Saertex Group

11.7.1 Saertex Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saertex Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Saertex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Saertex Group Fibreglass Products Offered

11.7.5 Saertex Group Related Developments

11.8 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered

11.8.5 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.9 Kcc Corporation

11.9.1 Kcc Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kcc Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kcc Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kcc Corporation Fibreglass Products Offered

11.9.5 Kcc Corporation Related Developments

11.10 China Jushi Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Fibreglass Products Offered

11.10.5 China Jushi Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.12 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

11.12.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Products Offered

11.12.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) Related Developments

11.13 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

11.13.1 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Corporation Information

11.13.2 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Products Offered

11.13.5 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company Related Developments

11.14 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

11.14.1 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Products Offered

11.14.5 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Related Developments

11.15 Johns Manville Corp.

11.15.1 Johns Manville Corp. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Johns Manville Corp. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Johns Manville Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Johns Manville Corp. Products Offered

11.15.5 Johns Manville Corp. Related Developments

11.16 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

11.16.1 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.16.2 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.16.5 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.17 Knauf Insulation

11.17.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

11.17.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Knauf Insulation Products Offered

11.17.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments

11.18 Certainteed Corporation

11.18.1 Certainteed Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Certainteed Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Certainteed Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Certainteed Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 Certainteed Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Fibreglass Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fibreglass Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fibreglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fibreglass Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fibreglass Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

