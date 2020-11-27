Report Ocean published a new research study on the Refractory Materials Market. This new addition of report is a detailed assessment of the Refractory Materials Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2026.
The research study is compiled after carrying out thorough research of global Refractory Materials Market historical and current growth parameters. The study identifies key factors that affects the growth of the global Refractory Materials Market during the forecast period. This analytical report helps to design production and marketing strategies in order to predict maximum growth.
In the report, the Refractory Materials Market has been divided in the various segments
Segment by Type, the Refractory Materials market is segmented into
Common Refractory Materials (1580C?1770C)
advanced Refractory Materials (1770C?2000C)
Superrefractory Materials (>2000C)
Segment by application, the Refractory Materials market is segmented into
Chemical & Material
Construction
Machinery & Equipment
Others
The major vendors covered:
Calderys
Magnesita Refratarios
Minteq International
RHI
Saint-Gobain
Vesuvius
Chosun Refractories
HarbisonWalker
Krosaki Harima
Magnezit
Morgan advanced Materials
OCL
Puyang Refractories
Refratechnik
Resco Products
Shinagawa Refractories
Strategical Coverage in the Report
• Global Refractory Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
• Global Refractory Materials Market Summary
• Study on Market Research Factors
• Segmentation-based market analysis
• Economic Impact on the Industry
• Marketing Strategy Comprehension
• Market Competition Calculation
• Revenue (Value) Calculation by Geographical Segmentation
• Cost Analysis
• Competitive Landscape Analysis
• Industrial Chain Analysis
• Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
The objectives of the report are:
• To know the market size of the Global Refractory Materials Market size by identifying the market segment and its sub-segments.
• To study the key players and analyse their growth plans.
• To analyse the value of the Global Refractory Materials Market, depending on key regions
• To analyse the Global Refractory Materials Market considering growth factors and trends and other determinants.
• To examine the Global Refractory Materials Market size from the company, key regions/countries and background information.
• To analyse, clarify and specify the sales amount, value and market share.
• To study the competitive landscape considering market rivalry landscape, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and plans for future.
• Study of company profiling under various sections including Corporation Information, Overview, Revenue and Gross Margin, Product Description, Related Developments and SWOT analysis.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Refractory Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Refractory Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Common Refractory Materials (1580℃～1770℃)
1.4.3 Advanced Refractory Materials (1770℃～2000℃)
1.4.4 Superrefractory Materials (>2000℃)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical & Material
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Machinery & Equipment
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Refractory Materials Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Refractory Materials Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Refractory Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Refractory Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Refractory Materials Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Refractory Materials Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Refractory Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Refractory Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Refractory Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Refractory Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Refractory Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Refractory Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractory Materials Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Refractory Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Refractory Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Refractory Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Refractory Materials Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Refractory Materials Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Refractory Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Refractory Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Refractory Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Refractory Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Refractory Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Refractory Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Refractory Materials by Country
6.1.1 North America Refractory Materials Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Refractory Materials Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Refractory Materials by Country
7.1.1 Europe Refractory Materials Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Refractory Materials Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Refractory Materials by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Refractory Materials Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Refractory Materials Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Calderys
11.1.1 Calderys Corporation Information
11.1.2 Calderys Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Calderys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Calderys Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.1.5 Calderys Related Developments
11.2 Magnesita Refratarios
11.2.1 Magnesita Refratarios Corporation Information
11.2.2 Magnesita Refratarios Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Magnesita Refratarios Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Magnesita Refratarios Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.2.5 Magnesita Refratarios Related Developments
11.3 Minteq International
11.3.1 Minteq International Corporation Information
11.3.2 Minteq International Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Minteq International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Minteq International Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.3.5 Minteq International Related Developments
11.4 RHI
11.4.1 RHI Corporation Information
11.4.2 RHI Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 RHI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 RHI Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.4.5 RHI Related Developments
11.5 Saint-Gobain
11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.6 Vesuvius
11.6.1 Vesuvius Corporation Information
11.6.2 Vesuvius Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Vesuvius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Vesuvius Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.6.5 Vesuvius Related Developments
11.7 Chosun Refractories
11.7.1 Chosun Refractories Corporation Information
11.7.2 Chosun Refractories Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Chosun Refractories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Chosun Refractories Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.7.5 Chosun Refractories Related Developments
11.8 HarbisonWalker
11.8.1 HarbisonWalker Corporation Information
11.8.2 HarbisonWalker Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 HarbisonWalker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 HarbisonWalker Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.8.5 HarbisonWalker Related Developments
11.9 Krosaki Harima
11.9.1 Krosaki Harima Corporation Information
11.9.2 Krosaki Harima Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Krosaki Harima Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Krosaki Harima Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.9.5 Krosaki Harima Related Developments
11.10 Magnezit
11.10.1 Magnezit Corporation Information
11.10.2 Magnezit Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Magnezit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Magnezit Refractory Materials Products Offered
11.10.5 Magnezit Related Developments
11.12 OCL
11.12.1 OCL Corporation Information
11.12.2 OCL Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 OCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 OCL Products Offered
11.12.5 OCL Related Developments
11.13 Puyang Refractories
11.13.1 Puyang Refractories Corporation Information
11.13.2 Puyang Refractories Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Puyang Refractories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Puyang Refractories Products Offered
11.13.5 Puyang Refractories Related Developments
11.14 Refratechnik
11.14.1 Refratechnik Corporation Information
11.14.2 Refratechnik Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Refratechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Refratechnik Products Offered
11.14.5 Refratechnik Related Developments
11.15 Resco Products
11.15.1 Resco Products Corporation Information
11.15.2 Resco Products Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Resco Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Resco Products Products Offered
11.15.5 Resco Products Related Developments
11.16 Shinagawa Refractories
11.16.1 Shinagawa Refractories Corporation Information
11.16.2 Shinagawa Refractories Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Shinagawa Refractories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Shinagawa Refractories Products Offered
11.16.5 Shinagawa Refractories Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Refractory Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Refractory Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Refractory Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Refractory Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Refractory Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Refractory Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Refractory Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Refractory Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Refractory Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Refractory Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Refractory Materials Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
