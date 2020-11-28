Smart Irrigation report includes crucial realities and data such as which are major industry drivers , geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers etc. To make the report clear and easy to understand, the examination highlights depictions, plots, and infographics. The examination of advancement practices and new blueprints in this report will strengthen new as well as established players to extend their market segments and compete with other key players. This report breaks pro bits of data that will address the issue zones experienced in the Smart Irrigation market. It highlights new opportunities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve the reader’s profitability.

Smart Irrigation Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

The smart irrigation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 808.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2838.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising concerns related to water depletion all over the world, and concerns related to environmental stability.

Leading Players in the Smart Irrigation Market: Toro Company, NETAFIM, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Rachio inc., Banyan Water Inc., RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, ETwater, Galcon, Weathermatic, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop LLC., Delta-T Devices Ltd, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Hortau, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy, Caipos GmbH, Acclima Inc. and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

The Smart Irrigation market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Smart Irrigation Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Smart Irrigation Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Application Agricultural Greenhouse Open Field Non-Agricultural Residential Turf & Landscape Golf Course Others

By System Type Weather-Based Controller Systems Sensor-Based Controller Systems

By Component Controllers Sensors Soil Moisture Sensor Rain & Freeze Sensor Temperature Sensor Wind Sensor Fertigation Sensor pH Sensor Electrical Conductivity Sensor Water Flow Meters Others



Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Smart Irrigation Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Smart Irrigation market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Smart Irrigation Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Smart Irrigation Market. The report on the Global Smart Irrigation Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

